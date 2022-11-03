Entertainment
Kriti Sanon’s mother reacts to tweet about disparaging actor Karan Johar | Bollywood
Karan Johar once upset fans after revealing how Kriti rejected Lust Stories because of her mother, on his show Koffee With Karan 7. This led many to believe that Karan intentionally mentioned Kriti to insult her. However, the speculation took a different turn when Kriti Sanons’ mother Geeta Sanon agreed that Karan might have tried to treat Kriti lightly. Read also : Karan Johar reveals he gifted Lust Stories to Kriti Sanon
It all started when Karan said he first pitched Lust Stories to Kriti Sanon. He revealed that it was Kriti who turned down the film because of her mother and eventually Kiara Advani came on board. The filmmaker said, I offered it to Kriti Sanon, the part… and she said her mother wouldn’t allow it. I thought all the mothers would line up, banning their daughters. It’s actually a very empowering story. This is a woman’s right to pleasure.
He also added that he later met Kiara at designer Manish Malhotras and asked her to meet him for the short film. This revelation sparked debate among fans on Twitter. While many thought Karan was trying to downplay Kriti, others called it a far-fetched theory. One of the fan tweets said, #KaranJohar is trying so hard to put #KritiSanon down in #KoffeeWithKaranS7 .1st in Sonam episode then in Kiara episode. He intentionally drags his name and always ends the post showing Kriti in a negative way. Bt guess what she accomplished without and you can’t put her down. Kritis’ mother seemed to agree with the speculation and liked the tweet claiming Karan was trying to put the actor down.
Speaking about the decision, Geeta Sanon recently explained why she asked Kriti not to go for Lust Stories. Sje told India Today, I thought we wouldn’t be comfortable seeing her doing such a scene at the start of her career. It’s all about orgasm. I think her problem was more that it was a short film and not a full-fledged movie, so my mom said it was a 20 minute thing about just a female orgasm. If you’re doing a 20-minute thing in a full-fledged movie, that would make sense. I don’t think there is anything wrong. Maybe as Karan said, if he had spoken to my mother, it would have been good, explained Kriti Sanon, in the same interview.
Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut in Heropanti, opposite Tiger Shroff. She was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey and is awaiting Bhediya’s release.
