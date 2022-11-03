Did you know? Shah Rukh Khan has played a gay character in his career and was flabbergasted that he hadn’t caught the eyeballs yet!





Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 57th birthday yesterday. The Bollywood Badshah has created a huge following over the years and his work has earned him the title of superstar. He’s ready to make a comeback after Zero’s debacle with Pathaan. But before that, did you know that the actor once played a gay character? Scroll below for all the details! Many wouldn’t know it but SRK’s very first signed film was Raju Ban Gaya Gentlemen, however, it didn’t turn out to be his first film. It was Deewana who came out before that and marked his breakthrough in Hindi cinema. Now, the most exciting anecdote here is that Shah was in another movie long before the two aforementioned projects. Yes, you heard right! Shah Rukh Khan had actually been a part of the English language film produced by Doordarshan titled, Which Annie Gives It These Ones. His appearance in two scenes in the film saw him take on the role of an effeminate gay senior. But not SRK, many famous Bollywood actors were in the movie. Manoj Bajpayee had a brief appearance on Which Annie Gives It These Ones. Raghuvir Yadav, Divya Seth and Himani Shivpuri were others who made an appearance in the film. Of course, the character played by Shah Rukh Khan is very different from his signature work for which he is known today. According to reports, her voice also remains dubbed as many find her unrecognizable. Professionally, SRK will next be seen at Pathaan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and a teaser video was released yesterday. He also has Dunki and Jawan in the pipeline. Have you watched Shah Rukh Khan’s feature Which Annie Gives It These Ones? Let us know in the “Comments” section! Must read: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra wanted to get married in Goa but Chandigarh is the final destination? Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/did-you-know-shah-rukh-khan-has-played-a-gay-character-in-his-career-were-flabbergasted-that-it-hasnt-grabbed-eyeballs-yet/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos