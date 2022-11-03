Entertainment
Siddhant Chaturvedi finally addresses Navya Naveli Bollywood dating rumors
Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi in a new interview addressed the dating rumours. For some time, he has been linked with Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda. Navya and Siddhant were last seen at the Manish Malhotras Diwali party. Read also : Siddhant Chaturvedi blushes as dads tease him about Navya Nanda at Diwali party
Siddhant is currently awaiting the release of his next horror comedy, Phone Bhoot. In the film, he will co-star with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. While promoting the movie Phone Bhoot, Siddhanth declared himself single.
During the interview, Siddhant alongside Ishaan, were asked to share a rumor about themselves that they wished was true. To this, Siddhant told GoodTimes, I’m dating someone. I wish that were true. Ishaan added that he wants the reports about his lifestyle and network to be true.
On Halloween, Siddhan dressed up as the iconic Indian superhero, Shaktimaan. He posted an Instagram reel and wrote, Sorry Shakitmaan (hand fold, heart and superhero emojis). Her video amused her fans and friends and even Navya who double tapped on the post.
In addition to this, both Siddhanth and Navya Naveli Nanda were seen arriving separately at Manish Malhotras’ house for the Diwali festival. They were also teased by the paparazzi with their respective names. While someone from the media made the actor blush by saying, Navya ji aa rahe hain, ruk jaiye na (Navya is coming, please wait), another said Navya, Navya, koi aapka intezaar kar raha tha (someone one was waiting for you). The two have never addressed dating rumors about each other before.
Siddhanth made his acting debut in 2017 with the TV series Life Sahi Hai. He then starred in an Indian Premier League-inspired web series Inside Edge on Amazon Prime Video. He rose to fame as MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, which also had Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Besides Phone Bhoot, Siddhanth also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, along with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav.
