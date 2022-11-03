Shah Rukh Khan attacked on Twitter, trending #BoycottPathaan





Shah Rukh Khan (twitter) Hyderabad: Bollywood films are now criticized by Internet users for many reasons. Recently Aamir Khans Laal Singh Chaddha was boycotted and the specific reason is still unknown. Many social media users blame superstars Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and other B city biggies of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. This Bollywood boycott trend has been going on for a while now. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is the latest film to be boycotted by several netizens. After the teaser of Sidharth Anand’s directing was released yesterday, social media users started digging up old SRK-Deepika videos and photos and called for a boycott of the films. Shah Rukh Khan’s old video interview where he allegedly talks about growing intolerance’, is resurfacing again on social media. Photos of Deepika visiting JNU to show solidarity and condemn the attack on students during anti-CAA protests are also being shared online. #BoycottPathaan is already trending on Twitter with over 45,000+ tweets. Read the tweets here. #BoycotterPathan

Glorify a group of people called pathans who are just glorified child molesters. Unke khoon main laundebaazi hai. I’m tired of using Pathan, Sultan, good old Rahim chacha, Sufi music, Maula, etc. It is done. boycott this nonsense pic.twitter.com/GG3FChlUD8 —Aditya Nayak (@adityavnayak) November 2, 2022 Can you watch movie of guy who wanted pak players to play IPL even after 11/26 which killed over 170 indians

doesn’t that support terrorism? He is not afraid of Pakistanis but does not feel safe with his fellow Hindus and calls India intolerant

Let’s show him “intolerance” #BoycotterPathan pic.twitter.com/lPxBO3uCcD — Hindurashtr Mission (@hindurashtr_m) November 3, 2022 This film is a copy of several Hollywood films. From the teaser, we know there’s a lot of over-the-top (copied) action and explosive (usual) dialogue.

But let’s never forget what that person playing zero did to Sushant on the stage at an awards night. so please #BoycotterPathan https://t.co/rzEZEn5FSC — Murli Menon (@MurliMenon6) November 2, 2022 What is your opinion on the boycott trend? Give your opinion below. Subscribe us on

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/shah-rukh-khan-attacked-on-twitter-boycottpathaan-trends-2448534/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos