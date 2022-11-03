How Hema Malini struck a balance between Bharatanatyam and Bollywood

Hema Malini, star disciple of Kittappa Pillais, recalls what made him one of the most sought-after gurus



As tourists exit the Thanjavur Palace complex in the evening and an unseen koel soars through the trees, cars stop at the Sangeetha Mahal carrying young passengers dressed in traditional Bharatanatyam garb.

They land in a fragrant cloud, the rustling of their silks mingling with the tinkling of salangaiand pay homage to their gurus before continuing behind the scenes.

The hall is preparing for the 16th tribute program to nattuvanar KP Kittappa Pillai (1913-1999), descendant of the Thanjavur quartet (Chinnaiah, Ponnaiah, Sivanandam and Vadivelu), and recognized master of the Bharatanatyams codified grammar.

Organized annually by Kittappa Natyalaya, led by the youngest son of virtuosos KPK Chandrasekaran, the program showcases the talent of students at the Thanjavur-based academy and is attended by notable senior disciples of the guru.

Tribute to the guru



Hema Malini congratulating a young dance student. Also seen are Prince Babaji Rajah Bhonsle and Gayathri Krishnan, collector from Tiruvarur district Photo credit: M. Srinath



This year’s guest of honor was actor and politician Hema Malini, 74, who was a student at Kittappas in the 1960s and 1970s. With his arrival, souvenir photo hunters gather, while students in dance rush to touch his feet. But the dream girl politely keeps them at bay, her demeanor acknowledging that the star of the evening is her late teacher.

Guruji was a very sweet and friendly person, although I was scared of him at first, she said as she settled into a plastic chair in the back. He came into my life when I was 16 and I had just started acting in Hindi movies. I saw him on stage doing the nattuvangam for Vyjayanthimalaji in a dance program in Madras, and I was so impressed that I only wanted to learn from him.

Having learned to dance at the age of six and becoming a performer at eight, Hema Malinis’ interest in learning Bharatanatyam from one of her most meritorious teachers was motivated by a desire to excel in this art form.

My Delhi guru was Sikkal Ramaswami Pillai. I also learned from Indira from Kalakshetra. Although there were other representatives in Madras, I was eager to learn from the same guru who had taught Vyjayanthimala. So my father called a meeting and the guruji started teaching me.

Hema Malini recalls her long association with Kittappa Pillai | Photo credit: Mr. Srinath



Recalling Kittappa’s orchestration skills, she says the simplest of his jathis would look spectacular when presented on stage. I learned beautiful and rare pieces, like Navasandhi, Suladi and many varnams. I may not remember some of them today, but I’m sure if I see guruji, everything will come back to me and I’ll start dancing, she said with a smile.

Kittappa Pillai began training Hema Malini in Bharatanatyam just as her career as a Bollywood sweetheart was taking off after her debut in the 1968 film Sapnon ka Saudagaropposite Raj Kapoor. I was born in Ammankudi near Tiruchi and was taken to Delhi when I was three months old. From there, my family moved to Madras, then when I started acting in Hindi films, to Bombay. Guruji regularly came to Bombay to teach me.

Juggling dance and movies



Their partnership spanned a decade, when Hema Malini ruled the screens with multiple outings as the fiery heroine in films like Name Johnny Mera, Seeta Aur Geetaand Sholay.

It was difficult to balance the films and the dance practice, she admits. I would be upset, because I would shoot until the afternoon for films, then I would put on a dance performance in the evening. But I continued to learn from the guruji, so much so that when I didn’t have time to rehearse at home, I took him on location shoots, she says.

It was also the time when she learned Kuchipudi from Vempati Chinna Satyam and Mohiniattam from Natanam Gopalakrishnan.

At one point, I was doing all three dance styles in one program, and all three gurus were on stage, she recalls.

unique styling



Kittappa Pillais sollukattu(vocal percussion) was so fast that mridangam players would struggle to keep up, says Hema Malini. But it would still be the most comfortable rhythm for the artist. It was his special ability.

And he wasn’t above sharing his affection for movie star Dharmendra, who would eventually marry him. When our romance was developing guruji was there watching, she said blushing. He’s never played Cupid, but if I asked to be released from dance practice earlier so I could meet Dharamji, he would agree. The macho hero and the dance master were great friends, she adds.

I always saw them, trying to speak, mostly with gestures, because Dharamji didn’t know Tamil, and Guruji never learned Hindi, she laughs.

Despite the extensive training, Hema Malini was never able to show much of her Bharatanatyam skills in films. Film and classical dances are two different art forms. One is a mix of styles, the other is formal and has rigid rules. Unlike Vyjayanthimala, I wasn’t able to use my Bharatanatyam skills in the songs because the movies had changed over the years. By the time I got my big break, heroines were needed to embody the strong modern woman, she says.

As a classical dancer, she never agrees to make a dance film on stage. I opted for dance ballets which give more leeway to add stories from the epics and mix different dance styles, to appeal to the audience.

Hema Malini tried to learn a varnam online from Chandrasekaran during the lockdown. It was easy to understand, but to practice and see the end result, you have to dance in front of the guru. I am happy to see young dancers from all over India carrying on the legacy of Bharatanatyam gurus, she said.

As the evening program begins, Hema Malini devotes her attention to performances, honest tributes to her revered guru.

In his footsteps



The annual dance tribute to KP Kittappa Pillai is the best way to commemorate the legacy of nattuvangam maestros, says his son and program organizer KPK Chandrasekaran, who represents the family’s eighth generation.

Born into the famous Thanjavur Quartet clan in 1913, Kittappa Pillai was an accomplished singer, composer and of course nattuvanar.

One may be surprised to learn that appa arrived late at Bharatanatyam. After training with his maternal grandfather Meenakshi Sundaram Pillai, then with his father Ponniah Pillai, he was a vocal artist with his cousin Narayanasamy, son of Pichhai Nattuvanar, known as Chandrasekaran.

When Narayanasamy died, Kittappa, then in his thirties, was asked by Padmanabha Iyer in Bengaluru, to do nattuvangam for his daughter Padmalochini Nagarajan. She was the first disciple of Apps.

Padmalochini’s tutoring meant a move to Bengaluru from Thanjavur, where Kittappa resided with his family in a heritage home donated by Thulaji Bhonsle II. Chandrasekaran continues to live here.

Appas Pandanallur’s maternal uncle Muthiah Pillai, his son Gopalakrishnan and my father used to rent a house in Shankarapuram, Bengaluru and visit student houses for lessons. Appa spent 35 years in Bengaluru, and it was from there that his circle of students grew to places like Chennai and Mumbai, he says.

Kittappas Bharatanatyam students span generations and come from all walks of life. Besides actors like Vyjayanthimala and Hema Malini, he has taught Sudharani Raghupathy, Narthaki Nataraj and Malathi Dominic. Some came just to learn a varnam. His expertise in vocal performance helped him develop music suitable for the dance scene. Kittappa popularized rare works like Sarabhendra Bhoopala Kuravanji, Navasanthi Kavuthuvam, Suladi and Prabhandam. He was an intuitive teacher. Each lesson would vary depending on the ability of the students.

Chandrasekaran, the youngest of eight child maestros, works as a dance teacher at a public school in Tiruvarur and has kept the legacy alive through the Kittappa Natyalaya in Thanjavur.

Kittappas’ granddaughters Charumathi, Jayashree and Subhashree are learning Bharatanatyam, while grandson Sabapathy has been trained in mridangam and nattuvangam. His great-grandson Kavish Dinesh is learning the violin. We must work to transmit this knowledge. Appa was active until his last day of life. He died aged 87 in 1999, Chandrasekaran said.