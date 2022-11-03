Entertainment
The 2022 midterm season has been chaotic. Now is the time to vote
In 1960, a few weeks after my father arrived in America for college, the Daily Iowan, the student newspaper at the University of Iowa, interviewed him about the upcoming presidential election. On that date, who would get your vote, Senator John Kennedy or Vice President Richard Nixon?
In newspaper parlance, it’s a man-on-the-street interview of the kind we still see, an attempt to go beyond pundits and polls.
My dad kept the special issue of the campaign that documented his first days in this country, but my family didn’t find out until last summer when we were going through his papers. Following the launch of Sputnik in 1957, American universities eager to help the country gain superiority in the global race for science and technology offered postgraduate scholarships to science and engineering students. like my parents.
What a surprise, what a joy, to see my father in the attached photo: handsome and full of hope at 24, his life ahead of him.
As the tumultuous midterm season draws to a close on Election Day (Tuesday, November 8), I reflected on his words to the interviewer.
My father was not allowed to vote at the time, and perhaps for the journalist he must have seemed an impartial observer. Maybe an exotic too, straight from Taiwan.
In the roundup, voters included an 18-year-old woman supporting Nixon because of her experience working with President Dwight Eisenhower and because her parents are Republicans; another 18-year-old woman who said she was against the Democratic platform; a philosophy professor who opposed Nixon after accusing a rival of being a communist sympathizer; a 21-year-old who believed Nixon “thought…before he spoke,” but was undecided; a 23-year-old woman who said Kennedy was the better of the two poor offers, and who would get her support because religion had become an issue. And a 23-year-old man who claimed to support Kennedy, because he’s more for the little man; otherwise, he didn’t see much difference between the candidates.
Of the seven interviewed, three were for Kennedy, one was undecided, two were for Nixon and then there is my father, who replied, Whether Senator Kennedy or Vice President Nixon gets elected will make little difference. Your government stays pretty much the same with every president, because the president is the mirror of the people’s desires.
(Besides, 56.7% of Iowa voters voted for Nixon and 43.2% for Kennedy, perhaps reflecting the limitations of the man-in-the-street interview in providing a broader picture of the electorate.)
My dad’s remarks seem just as relevant now, talking about the political stalemate between Republicans and Democrats. After the midterms, will Democrats retain control of the Senate and House, or will President Bidens’ agenda bog down in the second half of his term? Participating in free and fair elections that combat intimidation and repression can ensure that eligible voters have a say.
Turnout typically drops for midterm elections. In 2018, about half of eligible voters participated, down from a meager 36% four years earlier. In comparison, the 2020 presidential election recorded a turnout of 66.8%. But election experts predict strong turnout for the hotly contested midterms of 2022.
I also reflect on how my fathers comment that the president being a mirror of the desires of the people has parallels with today. Former President Donald Trump was indeed a dark mirror, unleashing the vitriol and violence that fueled the January 6 attacks on the US Capitol and the recent attack about Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in San Francisco. In the countdown to the November 8 election and in the weeks that follow, I am deeply worried about further chaos.
But I draw strength from the example my parents set, their belief that every vote counted and that supporting a free press was vital to democracy, by subscribing to The Chronicle yesterday and today (thanks, subscribers !). After having been naturalized citizens, they have always done their civic duty; I remember accompanying them to the local polls, which instilled in me the importance of voting, which my husband and I also instilled in our twin sons.
|
