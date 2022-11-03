5 Times Bollywood Stars Shocked By Revelations In Their Memoirs





Wasim Akram is currently promoting his autobiography. Revealing some details from his memoir, the Pakistani cricketer said he was addicted to cocaine in his prime and how it affected his personal life. This revelation shocked many Wasim fans who had put him on the pedestal. Likewise, many Bollywood stars and celebrities in their memoirs have so far revealed shocking facts which surprised their fans. Here we have listed a few for you: Karan Johar on losing virginity through paid sex Karan Johar released his memoir An Unsuitable Boy in 2016, revealing some interesting facts about his life. The producer and director shared that he lost his virginity in New York at the age of 26 after the release of his debut film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He had paid for the sex and said the experience was nerve wracking and it was dumb and wrong because the other person was artificially pleasing you because they were paid for it. Rekha opened up about her equation with Jaya Bachchan in her biography Evergreen Bollywood actress Rekha has spoken about the pain she felt after Amitabh Bachchan stopped working with her without giving her any reason. Her biography written by Yasser Usman talks about the interview Rekha gave to Stardust in which she shed light on her equation with Big B and how it affected Jaya Bachchan. She revealed that Jaya turned her face away when they met at an event that deeply hurt Rekha. She also said that Jaya was in tears when she watched the love scene between her and Amitabh during the screening of Muqaddar Ka Sikander and it led Bollywood Shahenshah to tell his producers that he will no longer be working. never with Rekha. Rishi Kapoor agreed to have bought an award In his controversial memoir, Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored, the outspoken Chintu Kapoor made some shocking revelations. He accepted price buying after becoming a star in Bollywood at a young age and was initially a spoiled brat. He candidly confessed that his father Raj Kapoor had several affairs while he was still married to Krishna Kapoor. Priyanka Chopra Jonas was asked to do a boob job In his memoir ‘Unfinished’, the global star recounted an instance where a Bollywood director/producer talked to him for a few minutes and asked him to get up and spin around. PeeCee said the person took a long look at her figure and told her she needed a boob job, some padding on her bum and some jawline fixing. Shatrughan Sinha fueled more controversy with his biography In his biography, the Bollywood ‘Shotgun’ shed some light on his much-talked-about cold war with Amitabh Bachchan by saying how Big B started behaving differently with him once he became a big star. Incidentally, despite all this negativities, Amitabh Bachchan was the man who did the honor of releasing this biography at a star-studded event.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://odishatv.in/news/entertainment/paid-sex-to-boob-jobs-5-times-bollywood-stars-shocked-with-revelations-in-their-memoirs-189428 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos