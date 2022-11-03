Anti-Flag at Sanctuary Detroit, 5 things to know – Daily Tribune





Anti-Flag’s next album, “Lies They Tell Our Children,” isn’t due out until early January. But you didn’t expect Pittsburgh’s socially and politically conscious punk rock quartet to be quiet this election season, did you? Instead, Anti-Flag precedes “Lies…” with a series of singles, typically explosive and provocative songs (with accompanying videos) such as “Laugh. Shout. Smile. To die.” “Modern Meta Medicine”, “Imperialism”, “The Fight of Our Lives” and other tunes appropriate to the discourse of the time and which may be as infamously relevant to the release of the album as they are now. But for Chris “No. 2” Barker and his bandmates, the goal hasn’t changed since Anti-Flag’s debut in 1988, and they remain determined to speak truth to power with no end in sight… After years on the usual “treadmill” of releasing albums and touring, the pandemic hiatus has given Anti-Flag more time off than the band ever had. Justin Sane took care of his aging dad while Pat Thetic and Chris Head welcomed new babies. “We said out loud, ‘Don’t think about Anti-Flag.’ It was the only time in the past 30 years when we could focus on ourselves. Obviously, there were things to do; we wanted to raise funds for our team to survive and… for some organizations that needed money. We sold shirts or did whatever we could do. But eventually we took a break from the band, and I really worked on songwriting and spent a lot of time writing songs and playing my instrument and trying to improve.

Anti-Flag considers “Lies…” to be “a concept record,” according to Barker, addressing “the specific issues that happened in this lifetime that led us to the 2022 we live in now. We go into each of these things understanding that hopefully these issues become obsolete and the songs aren’t needed and maybe even the band isn’t needed. This is the ultimate goal. But we are under no illusion that racism or fascism or bigotry or whatever is going to end tomorrow. We wish that was the case and that we could change our way of life to something more egalitarian and less hyper-focused on relieving suffering. That would be great. But it hasn’t happened yet, that’s why these songs exist.

However, releasing as many songs before the album and performing them live before its release seemed like the best way to lead to the release of the album. “We were getting back on the road and we didn’t want to do all these tours and find out that, ‘OK, in a year the album is going to come out and that’s the first time people will hear about it.’ We were eager to release new music right away. Usually the record is made for a year and you sit on it, putting together the marketing plan and everything. But we were like, ‘F*** that, let’s get things out and see what people think.'”

Barker adds that the process has been invaluable to Anti-Flag, both musically and thematically. “The cool thing about these shows is that we can put a song out and perform it a few days later and see what people think about it, whether they got it or not or if it hits their radar. And we play those songs as good as we can; usually you’re in the studio and you have to review and relearn them a year later. But that way we’re kind of well oiled with them and they’re still very fresh to us, so we’re playing them with the same power we had when we recorded them not too long ago.

Although Sane and Thetic originally formed Anti-Flag in 1998, it initially only lasted one show, and four years later they reunited in what has become the current concern. But Barker, who joined the band in 1999, says the band isn’t focusing much on that 30th anniversary. “We did something for 20s and 25s because people around us were like, ‘Yo, you gotta do something about this.’ Sometimes framing calendar moments is a little scary for a band, it’s like, ‘What did we do in our 30s?’ Maybe that’s why we avoid it. (laughs) For us, it’s cliché to say, it feels like yesterday. It really is. But it’s amazing. I didn’t think I was leaving my mom’s garage, you know? The fact that she’s no longer hitting the ceiling above me and saying, ‘Turn that racket off!’, that’s pretty cool.” Anti-Flag, We Are the Union, Blind Adam and the Federal League perform Saturday, November 5 at Sanctuary Detroit, 2932 Caniff, Hamtramck. Doors 6 p.m. 313-462-4117 or sanctuarydetroit.com. The guitar heroes lead the musical weekend of the metropolitan area Detroit Metro Entertainment Schedule November 4 and Beyond Michael Rapaport makes the Comedy Castle laugh

