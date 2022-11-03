Bollywood director’s first look, Kumar Neeraj’s film Nafisa released – ThePrint – ANIPressReleases





New Delhi [India]November 3 (ANI/GPRC): According to screenwriter and director Kumar Neeraj, Nafisa is one of his most anticipated films whose first look has been revealed as the first poster of the film. The songs of this film were choreographed by Ganesh Acharya in which we can also see Hina Panchal. Also, very well-known DOP and cameraman (the famous Gadar and many others), Najeeb Khan can be seen filming. This film is based on the Muzaffarpur refuge incident. This incident came out not only as a curse for the society, but also the political foundations were involved. This film is produced by four female producers namely Vaishali Dev, Beena Shah, Munni Singh and Khushboo Singh. The movie poster arouses immense admiration and attention. Now people are waiting for the wonders that this trio of director Kumar Neeraj, cameraman Najeeb Khan and choreographer Ganesh Acharya creates on screen. Very well known and skilled actors like Akshay Verma, Nishad Raj Rana, Nazneen Patni, Sanya Sinha, Manisha, Anamika Pandey, Ram Sujan Singh, Navratan Singh Rathore, Rajveer Singh, Upasna, Raju Kumar, Jaiprakash Shukla, Navnit Kumar, Ashish Singh Chauhan, Divya Tyagi, Urzan Ichhaporiya and many more are part of this movie. This story is provided by GPRC. ANI shall in no way be responsible for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC) This story is automatically generated from a syndicated feed. ThePrint declines all responsibility for its content.

