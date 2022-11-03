Update Notice Thunderbird Entertainment Group First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call and Webcast Notice | Company

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nov 3, 2022–
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV: TBRD) (OTCQX: THBRF) (Thunderbird or the Company), an award-winning global, full-service, multi-platform production, distribution and rights management company, announced today that it will file the company’s first quarter 2023 earnings premarket results on November 17, 2022 and hold a conference call and webcast the same day at 11:00 a.m. PT/2:00 p.m. ET.
During the conference call, Thunderbirds general manager Jennifer Twiner McCarron will provide a company update and strategic overview. The Chief Financial Officer, Barb Harwood, will present the financial statements. A short question and answer period will take place after the prepared remarks.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
Date: November 17, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m. PT/ 2:00 p.m. ET
Telephone number in Canada (toll-free): 1 (833) 950-0062
USA: 1 (844) 200-6205
All other locations: +1 (929) 526-1599
Access code: 573895
Press *1 to ask a question, *2 to withdraw your question, or *0 for operator assistance.
Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/655076286
Participants joining by phone are asked to call the conference line 10 minutes in advance to avoid wait times when connecting to the call. The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the Investors section of Thunderbird website.
ABOUT THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP
Thunderbird Entertainment Group is an award-winning, global, full-service, multi-platform production, distribution and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Toronto and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted and animated programming for the world’s leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. Thunderbirds vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The Company develops, produces and distributes animated, factual and scripted content through its various content branches, including Thunderbird Kids and Family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird Unscripted (Great Pacific Media), formerly known as Thunderbird Factual , and Thunderbird Scripted. Productions under the Thunderbird umbrella include The last children on earth, Molly from Denali, highway through hell and Convenience Kims, among others. The Company also has a team dedicated to global distribution and consumer products. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information visit: www.thunderbird.tv.
CONTACT: Investor Relations:
Glen Akselrod, capital of Bristol
Telephone: + 1 905 326 1888 extension 1
Email:[email protected] Relations:
Lana Castleman, Director, Marketing and Communications
Phone: 416-219-3769
Email:[email protected] Communication
Julia Smith, Finch Media
Email: [email protected]
