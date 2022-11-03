Fans Troll VFX by Pathaan with Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham

The internet exploded when it was announced that Shah Rukh Khan and team had released the first official teaser for their upcoming film, Pathane.

As you know, this is SRK’s return to Bollywood after 4 years.



And although there are other films in the fray, Pathane is a jam-packed action-thriller that will see Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and even star Salman Khan in the film.

Now, while most fans were amazed to see SRK return to doing what he does best, the VFX shots in the trailer left others very, very disappointed.



The teaser for the film was released on the occasion of King Khan’s 57th birthday, and while many praise the action sequences, some scenes were quite poorly edited and released.

One such scene was where Shah Rukh can be seen flying around with the help of a jetpack.

King Khan appears very blurry in the scene, which doesn’t look natural at all.

It was enough for people to compare it to Prabhas’ 2018 movie Saaho.

Well, here’s what fans shared on social media.

Ah, SRK and his team will surely take those hints and make sure there are better action scenes when the new trailer comes out and eventually when the movie comes out.

Pathane will hit theaters in January 2023.