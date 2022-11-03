Entertainment
‘Latin Hitmaker’ Podcast – Billboard
When Alessandra Alarcon was named president of SBS’s entertainment division in 2019, becoming, at 31, the first woman to head the Latin media company’s hugely lucrative live events division.
“We have a sweet little nickname at the company for my division,” she laughs. “They call us the ‘profit center’.”
“The Profit Center,” as Alarcón calls it, encompasses SBS Entertainment’s many highly regarded and successful music events, including Los Angeles’ Calibash, the urban festival that takes place every January. In the three years since Alarcón took office, Calibash gradually reduced the number of acts and emerged with a more star-studded lineup. “I thought the audience would be fine, because I would be okay with fewer acts but more quality sets. And I’m happy to report that I was right,” she said.
The success was especially important to Alarcón given that she is the granddaughter of the SBS founder. Pablo Raul Alarcon and one of the daughters of SBS president Raúl Alarcón.
In this episode of Billboard podcast “Latin Hitmaker” Alarcón, in her first in-depth interview since taking the job, spoke about the importance of legacy, the new Latin American market, and balancing work and motherhood. Below are some highlights of the conversation.
On bringing a bilingual and bicultural perspective to a Spanish-language media company: “It gives me a very unique perspective on business and how business is done. There are a lot of deep relationships [in Latin] and there’s a certain way of thinking about how things should be done, because that’s always how it’s been done. And I think being born in Los Angeles, then [living] in New York and grew up in Miami […] and having this more bicultural view of business and how things are done has definitely helped me get a lot done and not get lost in the noise, which sometimes happens.
On his negotiation style: “I’m definitely more of a velvet hammer. It’s a very male-dominated industry. Women are making progress, but it’s a very male-dominated industry. There’s a time and a place to be tough, but I always like to come in, listen to someone, make them feel heard and respected. But there is definitely a hammer that needs to fall from time to time.
On the advice of his father: Raúl Alarcón always transmitted to his daughter the importance of being respectful towards others. “He said, ‘There’s nothing worse than having an enemy working for you. The solution will come to you, but you’re not going to get it by berating someone or making them feel bad about themselves.
On balancing working with her six- and four-year-olds: “This [is a] advice I received from my aunt. She worked and she had two children and she said, ‘You can have it all, but not at the same time.’ »
On his advice to newcomers to the business: “The obstacle is the path. There is a path through anything. There is a solution to every problem. It might not be exactly what you want, and that’s where humility and flexibility come in. You know, you have to be flexible and willing to adapt, because if you don’t adapt , you die. You have to pivot. »
Listen to the full episode of Latin Hitmaker here:
|
