From Ranveer to Vicky, Bollywood husbands turn cheerleaders for their partners





For a very long time, it was a misunderstood notion that once actresses get married, their careers eventually end and they have to focus on taking care of their families and children. But so much has changed in recent years, and one of the many positive changes is how our Indian audiences now accept married actors. Not only do they accept their work, but they also show their appreciation and love through various social media platforms. In addition, our actresses now have more opportunities thanks to this change. The biggest cheerleaders for these actors’ projects aren’t just the fans; rather, they are their husbands. Here we have compiled a list of Bollywood husbands who become cheerleaders for their beloved wives. Not only are they proud of their wives’ past works, but they also promote their new movies and other projects, just like a fan would for their favorite star. Bollywood husbands talk about their wives’ work: Vicky Kaushal The URI the actor recently promoted his wife Katrina Kaif’s upcoming film, Phone Bhootin which she plays the role of Bhootni. She was referred to by him as “Mignonniii’who had becomeBhootni’. He was also the first to review Katrina Kaif’s upcoming film, which hits theaters on Friday. Sharing her review of the film, Vicky wrote on Instagram Stories, “Full front foot pe aake masti aur pagalpan hai yeh movie.” Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone is currently basking in the glory of the positive reception to her highly anticipated upcoming film, Pathanemoved back Pathane teaser, which premiered on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday, left a lasting impression on moviegoers. She celebrates this response with her husband, Ranveer Singh, because he is her biggest supporter, and when he is around, she doesn’t need anyone else. From his first appearance in Hollywood to his latest film, Gehraiyaanthe husband supported his wife at all times. Suggested Reading:Hansika-Sohail, Hrithik-Saba and other new B-Town couples Ranbir Kapoor Wherever he goes, Ranbir Kapoor promotes his wife Alia Bhatt with pride, calling her gifted and praising her accomplishments. While supporting Alia Bhatt’s most ambitious film, Gangubai Kathiawadi (look how), Kapoor even got the title of “best boyfriend” from the diva, who is now his wife. They were recently spotted in brahmastra. Virat Kohli Although he is not a Bollywood actor, Virat Kohli is the pride of the country, and his pride is his wife, Anushka Sharma. It never lacks applaud his works. Currently, Anushka Sharma is preparing for Chakda Xpress, her next film after a maternity break. The man is full of praise for his wife’s dedication to the project. Moreover, Sharma supports her husband’s achievements. Sharma recently rented Kohli’s performance as he led the Indian cricket team to victory. Shah Rukh Khan Apart from being one of India’s most beloved actors and a devoted father to his children, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is also a devoted husband who strives to support his wife in her professional and personal endeavours. Recently, he shed light on his spouse’s interior design projects. He announcement his new line of business on his social media accounts.

