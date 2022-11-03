Paparazzi are ‘necessary evils’ Bollywood can’t afford to avoid now

You can’t really blame Jaya Bachchan every time she goes after Bollywood’s rapidly growing paparazzi tribe. Can you?

If a photographer has the temerity to shout “Aishwarya” out loud just to get her beloved daughter-in-law’s attention, the veteran actress is bound to feel offended. Aishwarya, after all, is no one’s “school buddy” among the teeming crowd. She has every right to think that the former Miss World (and A-list movie star) doesn’t deserve such flippant treatment from them.

But Bollywood paparazzi, like their western brethren, are incorrigible. They like to do more than just scream to get the angles of the stars and starlets they want. They can go as far as chasing celebrity Land Rovers in their quest to click their photos at all costs, sometimes even bumping into each other.

But someone like Jaya Bachchan, who belongs to the Hindi film industry of yore, still can’t stand the sight of a group of screaming photographers telling stars to look ‘left, right and centre’ for a viral photo. Unlike her husband, son, and daughter-in-law, Jaya seems not to have kept up with the changing times or, for that matter, the trends in the film industry.

Jaya belongs to the good old world of tinsel town where a photo shoot with a celebrity was once a quiet affair. It would happen either on the sets of a film in underproduction or in a studio for a movie magazine cover, never in a crowded bazaar by an open nullah.

But now the mystique of the stars of yesteryear has faded, thanks to paparazzi capturing every minute of the stars’ lives on camera. Little surprise then, all the stars who want to be seen everyday on social media these days have to be always ready for an impromptu photoshoot in any abandoned location. They can meet the paparazzi everywhere, who are always on the lookout, whether it is outside a gym in Bandra or a restaurant in Juhu or at the departure and arrival gates of Mumbai airport. If they aren’t warned, they don’t even mind ambushing the Versova fish market, anticipating the arrival of a Bong starlet on a Sunday morning.

Paparazzi are everywhere in and around B-town these days. Senior celebrities such as Jaya may resent their presence, but there are a whole host of new-age stars and starlets who enjoy having their “privacy” violated by Bollywood paparazzi.

Randhir Kapoor, the co-star of Jaya’s ‘Jawani Diwani’ (1972), is not known to have ever blown her hair at the sight of paparazzi over how they harassed her grandson, Taimur Ali Khan at the over the past five years. But he was always amused to see the constant attention given to the little boy, which catapulted even his nanny to stardom. This is the price she paid to appear with the “munchkin” in every default image.

Taimur owes his fame mainly to the paparazzi, who loved him more than anyone, including his star parents, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Since leaving his home, he has constantly found himself under the lens of dozens of cameras. For months, people on social media have adored every photo of the boy that made him an overnight sensation before he was even enrolled in a school. None of his famous parents or grandparents had experienced anything like this in their formative years. But then, there was no paparazzi culture back then, which has now spawned a whole new group of social media stars who have remained in the limelight mostly because of the shutters.

From Rakhi Sawant and Malaika Arora to Urfi Javed and Anjali Arora, celebrities of various hues owe their popularity to their paparazzi-scattered photos and reels, more than anything else on their CVs, including their movies and TV series.

Luckily, smart Gen X actors such as Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Janhvi Kapoor have learned to make the most of the paparazzi phenomenon to not only expand their fan base, but also advance their careers. They know that one of their viral photos can get them more eyes than all the articles and interviews, paid or unpaid, written about them or their performance in various print or digital media.

Alas, entertainment reporters seem to have lost their usefulness for such stars who seem to know that the paparazzi are the new arbiters of their fate. They may be looked down upon by seniors like Jaya Bachchan as “necessary evils”, but new-age Bollywood can’t afford to avoid them now.