Hollywood ChineseFrom yellowface to the year 2000

By Andrew Hamlin

NORTH-WEST ASIA WEEKLY

Filmmaker and writer Arthur Dong, a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Scientists, watched hundreds of hours of film in preparation for his new curated series, Hollywood Chinese: The First 100 Years, starting November 4 at Los Angeles Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

But according to Dong, this series, and the thousands of hours of film he has watched in total, date back to an afternoon long ago in his hometown of San Francisco.

The first movie that made me want to be a filmmaker was Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds, Dong recalls. I was no more than 10 years old. When this movie ended, it wasn’t an ending at all, it was a big question. What was going to happen to these people?

It just surprised me. For days afterwards, I made up stories about them.

He was still in high school when he shot a short film, using his own bedroom as a studio. He got into documentary film as an adult. The most important lesson he’s learned over the years, he says, is to trust his interview subjects and let them, not himself, guide the paths of history.

His 2007 documentary, Hollywood Chinese, includes excerpts from dozens of Hollywood films, as well as interviews with around 20 actors and filmmakers. Its mission is to document Chinese history as seen through Hollywood eyes.

There had been documentaries to focus on certain aspects of this subject, but not with the narrative arc that I wanted to have, which was the first 100 years of [Hollywood] the story, says Tong. So I said, Well, nobody’s going to, that’s where I come in. It’s my job.

The documentary required 10 years of research and film viewing. His interview subjects included Joan Chen, BD Wong, Ang Lee, Nancy Kwan, Lisa Lu, David Henry Hwang and Justin Lin.

Some of the most interesting views come from non-Chinese actors who have participated in yellowfaceChristopher Lee, Luise Rainer and Turhan Bey.

I have some feelings about yellowface, Dong explained, but I really want to hear their feelings, experience, and perspective. What I learned from each of them is that there are circumstances why an actor chooses such a role, whether economic or artistic. Christopher Lee, if he wouldn’t [Fu Manchu]then the cast and crew [working with him] wouldn’t have the jobs.

But that doesn’t excuse the effects of Yellowface, how it denied Chinese actors the chance to take on those roles at the time. How it perpetuated a certain look and set of mannerisms that we see as audience members.

The series begins November 4 with a screening of Hollywood Chinese itself. Dong himself leads a post-screening discussion, moderated by the Academy’s museum director and president, Jacqueline Stewart.

Other series highlights include the evening of November 5, when James Hong, 93 and celebrating 68 years of acting, appears in person for a screening of two of his most famous films, Big Trouble In Little China. and Black Widow.

The final program, for November 27, features Chinese American women taking matters into their own hands outside of Hollywood.

The Arch had a Hollywood star, Lisa Lu, and a director, Tang Shu Shuen, but was filmed in Hong Kong. Joan Chen, frustrated with contemporary Hollywood conditions, traveled to mainland China and Tibet to shoot Xiu Xiu: The Sent Down Girl, a devastating story of China’s Cultural Revolution that landed her in trouble with Chinese censors. Chen herself will lead a conversation after the screening.

Asked which films in the series represented the most pivotal turning points, Dong chose Flower Drum Song and The Joy Luck Club.

Flower Drum Song, crafted by Dong, marked the first time there was a predominantly Asian American cast of Asian characters. It was about contemporary Chinese Americans, but it was also a Rodgers and Hammerstein musical. So it was pretty impactful, I think, for the American public to see that.

And it took until Joy Luck Club to [a majority Asian cast] to reproduce. From 1961 to 1993, you do the math! It was not only critically acclaimed, but it was a box office hit. This had the majority of Asian American actors, and certainly contemporary Chinese American characters.

For more information on the series Hollywood Chinese: The First 100 Years, go to academymuseum.org/en/programs/series/hollywood-chinese-the-first-100-years.

Related