South Indian cinema rules as Bollywood battles box office Blues
The Mumbai-based Hindi-language film industry known as Bollywood has been the most visible part of the Indian film industry over the decades, but this hegemony seems to be fading.
In recent years, South Indian cinema, comprising the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam language industries, has overtaken its hitherto more glamorous Bollywood counterpart in both content and box- office.
In the 1990s, Mani Ratnam’s Tamil language films “Roja” (1992) and “Bombay” (1995) were pan-Indian hits in their Hindi dubbed versions and the filmmaker made a few Hindi films before return to his native Tamil. The notion of pan-Indian success i.e. films made in any of the South Indian languages become successful in the India and Indian Diaspora markets in Hindi and other languages dubbed, revived with SS Rajamouli’s “Baahubali” films (2015 and 2017), made in Telugu and Tamil, which together grossed $379 million worldwide, with Hindi dubs accounting for a share important.
It was during the pandemic years – when India’s lockdown audiences were exposed to a plethora of non-Bollywood content – that South Indian films soared far beyond Bollywood, as evidenced by figures. In 2021, the highest number of Indian films were released in Telugu (204) and Tamil (152) and only 84 films were released in Hindi, according to EY’s annual media industry report. The Indian box office recovered after the pandemic at $472 million and South Indian films contributed $290 million, three times what Hindi films generated, the myriad of other Indian languages representing the rest.
2022 has been a rough year for Bollywood with fancy titles ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Shamshera’, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ and ‘Vikram Vedha’ all featuring top, underperforming talent at the box office. Of the top 10 box office hits of 2022 so far, only three, “Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva” at No. 4, “The Kashmir Files” at No. 6, and “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” at No. 7 are in Hindi. The rest of the top 10 comes from South India with Kannada language “KGF: Chapter 2”, Telugu language “RRR”, and Tamil language “Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1” occupying the top three positions.
Analyst Karan Taurani of Elara Capital attributes poor performance of Bollywood films to “poor content”. “People really want to watch more content-driven movies now, not star-driven movies,” Taurani said. Variety.
The high ticket prices in Bollywood markets, compared to South India, is another factor. India celebrated National Cinema Day on September 23 with tickets reduced to 75 rupees (90 cents) for the day and 6.5 million people flocking to the 4,000 participating cinemas. “If so many people want to come to the cinema, why are we keeping them away? Is there a way to make an adjustment in a way that brings people back to what is currently a shaky industry? asks actor R. Madhavan, who works in both the Bollywood and South Indian industries and whose ‘Dhokha—Round D Corner’ has directly benefited from the discounted rate.
Filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan, who straddles the worlds of commercial cinema (“Malik”) and arthouse (“Ariyippu”) in the Malayalam language industry and is set to make his Hindi debut with “Phantom Hospital” , believes that the disproportionately long time it takes for Bollywood films to get the green light robs them of their freshness. He also feels that many of these films are unrelated to Indian audiences.
“Some of the Hindi movies where you watch it, people write it as a Western mindset and they don’t lean into the Indian script,” Narayanan said. Variety. ” Where do these characters come from ? Where is the root? Are they grounded? It’s the thing Malayalam cinema usually focuses on – even if it’s a commercial cinema, try to root it.
Narayanan adds that even larger-than-life South Indian hits such as “RRR” and “KGF: Chapter 2” have a “core emotion” that relates to the audience.
A workaround for producers has been to fall back on pan-Indian films, featuring stars from Bollywood and South India. However, this is not a guarantee of success, as proved this year by the disappointing box office performance of “Radhe Shyam”, with “Baahubali” leading Prabhas and “Liger” led by Vijay Deverakonda (“Arjun Reddy “), without Hindi or Telugu. – the language versions find favor with the public.
All is not bleak for Bollywood and Taurani predicts the industry will rebound in 2023. Om Raut, who directed Bollywood film “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior”, Bollywood’s biggest hit of 2020, and has “Adipurish “, with Prabhas, coming in January 2023, likens the current drop to a sine wave. “It’s like a dark cloud, which will pass,” said Raut Variety. “It’s a sine wave, it’s going to see an upward bend.”
Prabhas adds, “It’s a passing phase and I think it just passed and now all the good times are back in the country.”
Actor, director, producer and distributor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who works mainly in South India but is shortly returning to the Hindi industry, says all Indian industries have their ups and downs, not just Bollywood. “Northern moviegoers feel like everything from the South turns to gold – because they only hear about gold,” Sukumaran said. Variety. “There are a lot of things that are not very bright here too. It’s not that every movie we make becomes a huge hit.
‘Vikram Vedha’ and ‘Tanhaji’ star Saif Ali Khan also believes that Bollywood’s box office is cyclical and will recover. “We need some good successes so people can start investing money again with more confidence. I’m sorry to say, I don’t think very good movies haven’t been made, and we just need to make better movies,” Khan said. Variety.
