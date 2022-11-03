The Hollywood Reporter’s Comedy Star of the Year – The Hollywood Reporter

Quinta Brunson seems remarkably unfazed. That the creator and star of Abbott Elementary School is plugging her talk show project or accepting the Emmy for best comedy writing about Jimmy Kimmel’s limp body, the 32-year-old projects an air that never leans too much towards humility or trust. She just does whatever TV show she wants.

What has drawn Brunson so much attention, however, is the fact that what she does is anything but simple. Before the launch of ABC Abbott in January, the suggestion that a broadcast comedy could massively win over critics and attract 7 million weekly viewers across all platforms in 2022 would have drawn more laughs than many half-hours. But, with his mockumentary about an underserved high school in Philadelphia, Brunson has plenty in Hollywood reassessing what’s possible in this crowded market. This has led to a slew of arguments for the sitcom savant to take on extra work, which she is quick to dismiss. “I scaled it down,” Brunson says. “If it doesn’t help Abbott right now, so I feel like I don’t have to.

During a rare break – ABC increased Abbottorders a robust 22 episodes for its second season – Brunson, THRThe Comedy Star of the Year spoke on the phone about limitations, the changing landscape of the genre and her recent drunken encounter with Paul Rudd.

Do you feel the difference between a 13-episode TV season and a 22-episode season?

Of course. I have never known the meaning of bittersweet so well. It’s incredible. It’s job security for a lot of people for a long time. It’s more Abbott for people to watch! But I was like, “Damn, this is so TV!” (Laughs.) It’s not about producing all these stories – it’s about making sure things run smoothly, trying to make sure my cast and I don’t burn out. Because it’s a lot.

Is there anything you wish you had known a year ago, before the show started?

I felt very prepared for what was to come with Abbott. There was something about doing a pilot, and everyone involved felt it. I did a pilot once where I was like, “Oh my God. If it works, I don’t know what I’m going to do. I will hate my life. I don’t want to move to Vancouver. This show is not that special. It would have been my nightmare if that pilot had left. While with Abbott, it was like, “If this doesn’t work, I don’t know what I have to give the world because it’s the best I can do.” I could see us winning prizes. I could see us getting really popular.

One gag that’s never out of place for Brunson is self-mockery: ‘If anything, I’ve got the meanest of them,’ the 4ft 11in writer and actress says of Abbott Elementary’s a lot of jokes about his height. “The writers will say, ‘That’s too much, Quinta!’ “ Courtesy of Gilles Mingasson/ABC

With this popularity, a lot is put on your shoulders. You are credited with the “saving” broadcast and the traditional sitcom. You represent women and black women in Hollywood. You highlight the institutional problems of the American educational system. Yet you asked for none of this. How do you navigate this part of the job?

On the one hand, I’m super happy to represent very positive things for people. It makes me humble and grateful. I try not to live too much in it because I think it’s a trap. I think perfection is a trap and I think branding is a trap. But you can’t really control how people see you, good or bad. And so I don’t want to try. I really want to do a good TV show.

It’s appeared in a few broadcast interviews that appealed to you because of its accessibility and the fact that it’s available in prisons. Have you had any feedback from your incarcerated public?

My relationship with prison may be different from that of most people. I know people who have been in prison. I am to a degree of many people who know someone in prison. I know people who say, “Hey, I talked to my cousin in jail” – and it’s not for nothing terrible – “They watch your show. They really like it. It’s really straightforward for me, and it’s always affected my view of accessibility. The people who are in prison are just people. So I don’t get a lot of letters. I get word of mouth directly. And I take that with pleasure.

What changed for you in the second season?

We did a lot of character development in the first season. And not that we’re ever going to stop that, clearly, but there are more opportunities to just be funny. Audiences now know these characters. But I am worried this season. Even if my goal is not always to work on the serialized [elements]an episode will end and I’ll be like “Oh my God. Is that too broad?” It’s scary, in an age of deep art comedies, to do something a little ironic, a little kitsch… and a bit useless.

Comedy is a big tent. Ten years ago almost all television comedies were joke-joke-joke.

Don’t get me wrong because I still think these darker comedies are hilarious. But with a lot of comedies these days, you can’t just walk into an episode. You have to to know. In the same way, you must know what is going on in game of thrones.

Now that people are lining up to work with you, who are you most looking forward to collaborating with?

I don’t mean to be corny, but I really enjoy working with my peers, people who are just across the pond or someone whose talent I think hasn’t been brought to light yet. evidence. Someone who’s already been in a few episodes [of this season] is Keyla [Monterroso Mejia]. I saw her in Calm your enthusiasm and I did the first real producer thing I think I’ve ever done. I called her, like (in the old fashioned studio executive voice), “Hi, this is Quinta Brunson calling from Warner Bros. I want to take your picture!” I thought I had to convince her. It put me over the moon to be able to have it.

And what about surnames?

Mindy Kaling. She has a little renaissance happening. I don’t think what she does is easy to pull off, and I feel like people are sleeping on her. I get it, she’s Mindy Kaling, so they ain’t really. But if she was a man, people would never stop talking about her. What she does is really difficult to achieve. I have never has a K-pop level standom around him, and Sex life of college girls is just a really fucking good series that people can’t wait to come back to.

Do you spend a lot of time thinking about the career you ultimately want?

I really admire Jordan Peele’s career, just for taking the leap to a whole different genre and killing that shit. I don’t know if I would necessarily want to do it, but it’s inspiring that he did. I like people who make me think that if I ever want to change my mind, I can. I think that’s what he proved, in large part – especially as a draftsman. It’s not that you need the proof, but it’s nice to see someone do.

Brunson hit it off with Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC talk show two days after playing dead onstage during his Emmy speech — a moment that generated a lot of conversation online — and even reenacted his win. Courtesy of Randy Holmes/ABC

You said a chance encounter with Paul Rudd inspired you to pursue comedy. Have you ever logged on this?

I saw Paul recently in New York. We talked about it briefly, but it was at a comedy club, and I was drunk, so I can’t even remember what we said. I know he knew and told Seth [Rogen] which he did not remember. I did not expect that ! It was just that he was nice to someone, and that makes a difference. You never know who you’re going to affect, just be cool and talk to them about the job when they have genuine interest.

OK, I’ll let you go. Don’t overwork yourself with these 22 episodes.

Don’t worry, I won’t. I refused things that people wouldn’t expect because I believe it’s more important to rest.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

