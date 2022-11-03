A Bollywood actress is so much more than just a size zero,” says Double XL actress Huma Qureshi





Qureshi next movie Double XL is a humorous take on body image issues and body shame. Huma Qureshi (Photo credit: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images) By: Mohnish Singh In a recent interview, Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, who is currently preparing for the release of her upcoming movie Double XL, took a photo of people’s obsession with size zero. She said an actress is more than just a size zero. During the interview, when Qureshi was asked to share her message for girls who think size zero is the way to get into movies, she immediately replied, Not at all! If this movie (Double XL), our careers, or many other women before or after us are something to say, this is not the case. It’s your talent and your hard work. If you want to be a Hindi film actress, there is more to it than just being size zero. The actress has repeatedly stressed that she is comfortable with her body and her appearance. Watch Meena Kumari and Madhubala. Did they worry about weight issues? I’m old school acting where your craft is more important than your weight. I would like to commend Vidya Balan for not succumbing to the size zero trend, she said earlier in an interview with another publication. Yes, we may have certain ideas or notions about size zero and all. But today, there are so many female actors who are curvier and they are all doing great for themselves. And I think it’s high time we started looking at beautiful people individually rather than putting them in the same box. Meanwhile, the film Huma Qureshi Double XL is a humorous take on body image issues and body shame. Besides her, director Satramm Ramani also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. It also features cricketer Shikhar Dhawan in a cameo. Double XL is set to hit theaters on November 4, 2022. Keep visiting this space again and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

