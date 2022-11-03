This 25-year-old actor converted an ambulance into a house on wheels with $15,000 and now lives in New York rent-free see inside





25-year-old budding actor Eli Young has turned a $4,000 ambulance into a house on wheels.Courtesy of Eli Young 25-year-old actor Eli Young lives full time in an ambulance he renovated with $15,000.

This allowed him to lead a nomadic life and escape the skyrocketing rent prices in New York.

Check out the interior of the converted ambulance with a folding bed, shower, kitchen and work area. While some children dream of living in castles, Eli Young dreams of living in a car. Growing up, an orange toy Volkswagen buses was one of the most treasured possessions of his childhood. But when it was finally time to switch from the toy bus to a real bus, the 25-year-old aspiring actor was overpriced, he told Insider. The second best option after life in a van? Living in an old ambulance. “I found one on a government auction website,” said Young, whose video tour of his converted emergency bus recently went viral on TikTok, said. “When I first got it, there were still medical gowns, needles and fluids inside.” In seven months of hard work, Young rebuilt the interior of the ambulance to include a large bed that folds out of the wall, a mini kitchen, a work area and a shower with running hot water. In total, the renovations cost about $15,000, he told Insider, plus an additional $1,000 for taxes and registration on top of the $4,000 purchase price. Young converted one of the ambulance’s storage closets into a shower with running hot water (right), considered a luxury by most van-lifers.Courtesy of Eli Young “I thought a lot about maximizing space because I didn’t want to cut a lot of corners,” he said. “I wanted this full shower. I wanted a bed. I wanted everything my apartment had.” For three weeks in October, Young parked his new mobile home in various New York neighborhoods while working as an audio electrician on Broadway. He said he spent an average of $350 on gas and $100 on insurance each month, or about 12% of average rent for a T2 in New York. Young’s bed folds out from the wall (right) into the kitchen/workspace (left). He uses a camping stove to cook.Courtesy of Eli Young “I was renting an apartment on my own, wasting a thousand dollars a month on something that was covered in mold, no air conditioning, no hot water, no security,” he said. “I was really, really fed up.” Without the burden of rent, Young says he now has the freedom to pursue acting gigs across the country. This summer, he lived out of the ambulance while touring with a children’s play across the Midwest. The story continues Ambulances are wider and have more storage than a traditional van, Young said, which leaves room for things like his workspace.Courtesy of Eli Young “Gas is basically my rent, and then I consider my insurance my utilities,” Young said, adding that even when he drove the 10 Hours from Midwest to New York, he spent less on gas that month. than before. lease. “I had the opportunity to get a really different perspective on several cities in one year,” he continued. “I feel very lucky because I can’t see myself packing everything up and paying rent in New York.” Read the original article at Business Intern

