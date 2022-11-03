Entertainment
More voters support changes to West Hollywood City Council
With Election Day less than a week away, WeHo for the People asked young voters what they liked and didn’t like about West Hollywood today. These residents had a lot to share about the creativity, diversity and sense of community that makes West Hollywood such a special place. But concerns about crime and public safety were universal, as were worries about local independent businesses and their ability to survive in West Hollywood.
Public safety and economic sustainability are true no matter who you talk to here in West Hollywood, said Keith Kaplan, president of WEHO for the People. Residents and business owners love the community, the culture, the restaurants and food, the arts, but it’s crime, vacancies, and little hope for businesses to recover from the pandemic or… opening a new business in our once vibrant community that matters most to them.
You have to have law and order to have peace and community, according to Bradley Belk, West Hollywood resident and business owner of five years. West Hollywood’s idea of paying the highest minimum wage in the country is killing our business community. Now we are required to pay workers more money, but you have to cut something to pay the higher salary and make a profit. Business owners have families and also need to make a profit. You can cut employees, raise prices, but the Council will have decimated our businesses, many are closing and leaving.
There are a lot more vacancies now than before, said Alex E., a resident who likes the convenience of West Hollywood. Everything was here. Wages are rising and costs are rising. Now companies will have to charge their customers more if they want to survive. The city council needs to realize that it’s killing business. They cannot survive with high labor costs.
Mylena Christina, a resident and realtor shared, I don’t want to see businesses disappear and close because they can’t afford to pay their employees the higher wage costs. And the new restrictions they are putting on hotels are crazy. I don’t want to see businesses disappear.
Crime has really increased. Bradley said. This is what happens when you defund the police and those who commit the crime suffer no repercussions. Our city leaders do not understand that there must be accountability for those who commit crimes. Otherwise, criminals break into our cars, rob us on the streets, and physically attack people to steal their wallets and cell phones.
West Hollywood residents once said our town was a safe place where you could be who you are without being judged, said Cheyenne Webster, a resident who works as a makeup artist in the entertainment industry. But now we feel like we are no longer safe in our city. The West Hollywood City Council voted to reimburse two sheriff’s deputies without considering the impact it would have on its residents and business owners, as reports showed crime had skyrocketed by nearly 140%. Today people are afraid to leave their homes in broad daylight.
Not being safe in West Hollywood is not something we want to be, Webster said. I could feel comfortable walking around our neighborhood. I felt safe. But now that is no longer true. A neighbor was recently whipped with a gun in broad daylight while walking his dog. He had nothing on him except his cell phone, so they took it.
On November 8, voters will have a choice. Since the creation of the city in 1984, there have never been so many issues for voters. West Hollywood needs leaders who understand governance and community engagement and who are prepared to address issues of crime, homelessness, and support for local small businesses that are the lifeline of the community.
WEHO for the People is a broad coalition of citizens, neighborhood groups, businesses and other interested parties who share a vision of West Hollywood as a vibrant and creative urban village with a strong sense of community and acceptance. At the same time, they are concerned about the aggressive, anti-community policies that are devastating West Hollywood (WEHO), carried out by the SHE (Shyne, Horvath, Erickson) alliance that continually ignores and fails their constituents while supporting groups of special interests who promise to support their future political endeavors.
