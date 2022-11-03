Saba Azad thanks Hrithik for preparing his strange birthday plan | Bollywood

Musician-actress Saba Azad shared a preview of her birthday celebrations as well as a note on how Hrithik Roshan made her special just the way she wanted. The video shows several photos of her standing with a bouquet of flowers in her hands, training in the gym, practicing dance with Hrithik Roshan, lying on the grass and enjoying a picnic with him. There’s also a photo of them from their date night where she appears to have taken part in a cake cutting ceremony. Read also : Hrithik Roshan wishes Saba Azad’s birthday with a photo

Sharing the photo montage, Saba wrote, I like my birthdays to be quiet. More often than not you will find me doing seemingly mundane things that day, I can’t quite remember when I started doing it, but now it seems to be the norm. Don’t get me wrong, I like myself, as long as I can have a day to do it first. For me, my birthday is a microcosm of what I would like my days on earth to look like – a good day is a day in which I spend time learning something new, in which I move my body , take the time to feed my spirit, good food is always very present on this day and of course spending time with those I love.”

Speaking to Hrithik for brightening her day, she added, “Thank you Ro (heart emoticon) for beautifully putting together my weird fruit of a plan. And thank you to all of you who reached out with loving, kind words. and flowers – my house looks like a garden in spring and my heart is full.

A fan wrote for them both in the comments section, I’m so jealous of you! but at the same time, seeing you together, and imagining the happiness you bring to Hrithik’s life, brings tears of happiness to my eyes. To like! Another commented: Seeing you guys together makes my old heart so happy, God bless you always.

Hrithik Roshan has been in a relationship with Saba Azad for a year. The two are now spotted together at parties and events. He was previously married to Sussanne Khan and the two have two sons together.