



As the future of james bond franchise remains up in the air, Henry Cavill asks if he still wants the role. After first appearing on the big screen in the 1960s, the Obligation The franchise has seen a handful of actors take on the role over the years, including Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and most recently, Daniel Craig. Craig starred in a total of five Obligation movies before saying goodbye to the role with last year’s no time to diean explosive final entry that, for the first time in history, ended with the death of 007. VIDEO OF THE DAY Following the release of no time to die, it’s unclear who will take on the role of Bond next. A number of names have long been considered favorites to take up the mantle from 007, with Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Tom Hiddleston, Richard Madden and Cavill being among the most frequently cited. Amid fan calls for Cavill to take on the role, the actor recently revealed he was actually set to become Bond for Casino Royale before the game ultimately went to Craig instead. With Obligation With producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson previously stating that the next iteration of the iconic British super spy will be a complete reimagining of the character, it’s unclear what Cavill’s chances now are for the role. Related: Henry Cavill Would Be The Perfect James Bond Replacement In A 1960s Reboot In a recent interview with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via CinemaBlend), Cavill asks if playing James Bond is something he’s still interested in. The actor is significantly more in demand than he was in the early 2000s when he was in the running for 007, but he reveals he’s definitely still interested in at least discussing the role. . Check out Cavill’s full comment below: Yeah. I’m quite busy now. I like these guys, Barbara [Broccoli] and Mike [G. Wilson]. … Whether I’m considered for the role or not, I don’t know. But it would be fun to have the conversation, that’s for sure. And if I’m not, then I just want to see what they do with it next, because I think they’re amazing. Why Henry Cavill shouldn’t be the next James Bond Cavill was, in many ways, the perfect candidate to be the next James Bond, but his career has evolved so much since he first took on the role that he may not be a fit anymore. While relatively unknown in the early 2000s, the release of Steel man in 2013 and his continued appearances as Superman propelled him to worldwide fame and made him a household name. With Broccoli and Wilson previously saying they were looking for an actor who could commit to 10 years in the role, it’s possible Bond will come into conflict with his ability to play Superman. Cavill embodies many of the attributes that make up a more classic version of Bond, but Broccoli and Wilson’s desire to reinvent the franchise with James Bond 26 suggests moving away from some of the more traditional elements of the character. Reworking some elements can actually mean the next one Obligation the film will be best served by a lesser-known actor who has yet to gain widespread fan coverage in the role. It remains to be seen how the james bond The franchise will continue to evolve and whether Cavill will be a part of it, but the actor doesn’t seem ready to rule out paying 007 just yet. Next: Craig’s 007 Never Topped Casino Royale Opening Scene (Will Bond 26?) Source: Josh Horowitz/YouTube (via CinemaBlend)

