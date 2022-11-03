Disney Fantastic! returns to Hollywood Studios





BAY LAKE, Florida. Walt Disney World has officially hosted its Fantasmic Nocturne Spectacular! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. It is one of the oldest shows in Walt Disney World Resort, and his return is something Disney fans and cast have been waiting to see. The show has been absent since theme parks were forced to close due to coronavirus shutdowns in 2020. [TRENDING: Merritt Island homecoming king gives crown, sash to classmate | Orlando radio station to play nonstop Christmas music. Heres when it starts | Enter to win tickets to ICE! at Gaylord Palms | Become a News 6 Insider] Fantastic ! returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios (WKMG) When it closed, the teams added a few special touches to enhance the show, including all-new footage, characters, lighting, and sounds. It was extremely exciting to take advantage of technological advances that were not originally there when the show opened in 1998. We took advantage of the partnership with other disciplines such as special effects, lightning, lasers and music to make sure our visual content was as seamless and beautiful as it could be,” said Katrina Mena Rick, Broadcast Creative Producer with Disney Live Entertainment. The return of Fantasmic! here at Disneys Hollywood Studios is extremely exciting and it means so much to our guests. It was a task to not only preserve the legacy of the series, but also to introduce new characters for the next generation. Fantastic ! returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios (WKMG) While the show remains essentially the same, some scenes, including the scene featuring Pocahontas, have been changed in all-new and jaw-dropping ways. Not only that, guests will also see an all-new sequence of incredible moments from Disney stories like Moana, Mulan, Aladdin, and Frozen 2. Pocahontas paints with all the colors of the wind in an all-new sequence as Fantasmic! (Disney) Fantastic ! is definitely a show that takes you on a journey. You can see so many characters, villains and heroes, said Melanie Gagne, owner of entertainment at Disneys Hollywood Studios. Fantasmic returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios (WKMG) The 29-minute experience invites guests into Mickey’s imagination for a larger-than-life spectacle painted on a large canvas of dancing water brimming with silly, suspenseful surprises. The show is a kaleidoscope of entertainment with thrilling stunts, dazzling special effects and a catchy score based on classic Disney animated films. Ahead of Thursday’s debut, Walt Disney World invited its cast members and a number of media outlets to preview the new show. Fantasmic returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios (WKMG) The energy is fantastic, you can tell everyone’s been missing it, shared restaurant customer experience manager Laura. The actors working on the show tonight are thrilled, were all thrilled. I have never felt so many actors so excited in one place! A video posted on social media shows the crowd bursting into a standing ovation on Tuesday night after the show ended. Disney is also incorporating its latest wearable technology, Magic Band+, into the experience. During the show, the Magic Bands light up and vibrate to the rhythm of some exciting moments in the show. MagicBand+ used at Fantasmic at Disney’s Hollywood Studios (WKMG) Fantastic ! is performed nightly at Disneys Hollywood Studios. Guests can enter the Hollywood Hills Amphitheater up to 90 minutes before shows begin. Because the show is being held at an outdoor location, it’s subject to cancellation due to inclement weather, Disney said. Schedules are subject to change and can be found in the My Disney Experience App. Fantasmic returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios (WKMG) To experience Fantasmic!, guests require valid park admission and a park reservation for Disneys Hollywood Studios for the same date. Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: Use the form below to register for ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

