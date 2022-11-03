Don’t Indian TV news and Bollywood have the same problem?

The first 12 months of the Covid pandemic in 2020 created a winner in the news channels and a loser in cinemas, and by that extension Hindi/Bollywood cinema.

During the first year of Covid, people have been glued to news channels to get information about the deadly virus, to understand what is happening around them and also to get updates and solutions. Covid has been a huge event that has audiences glued to TV news to find out what to expect next. To the news channels’ credit, they rose to the occasion, with reporters, cameramen and TV newsroom professionals working overtime to ensure they shared the news in real time and in real time. interest of the public.

On the contrary, movie theaters due to restrictions have been closed and OTT has become the mainstay of entertainment. These platforms offered a plethora of new and interesting content and made viewers accustomed to watching from the secure confines of their homes.

As the face-to-face/physical economy has returned, thanks to the Indian government’s vaccination campaign and Covid easing, the experiential economy has come back strong. Weddings, hotels, restaurants, airlines, malls, parties, schools, offices all came back strong, but movie theaters in North India did not seem to confirm this trend as fast. Even after the Covid restriction of cinemas in northern India was lifted, few people were walking into theaters then. However, on the other hand, South Indian cinema continued to thrive, with success after success. South Indian blockbusters have quickly become bigger and bigger, thanks to their box office record collection. This drew record attendance to cinemas as moviegoers flocked to theaters to watch these films. RRR, PS1, Pushpa were big hits by all past standards and Bollywood’s biggest hits weren’t even close.

It made me, and many like me, reflect on what was going on and why Bollywood performed differentially vis-à-vis southern cinema. Being a movie lover, I love watching movies in a movie theater. In fact, in mid February 2021 when the corona wave subsided and restrictions were eased for a while, I went to a multiplex in South Delhi to watch a movie and only saw only six other viewers with me in the lobby. It got me thinking, and I’ve been thinking about it for six months.

Like many people in my industry, I wondered what was going on and why? I thought what happened to the charm of Bollywood?

Meanwhile, simultaneously, the news channels continued to perform well and their revenues remained stable. In fact, revenue grew in the first 21 months of Covid. However, after April this year, the number of viewers of some major news channels dropped, and I wrote an article asking some basic questions about the television rating mechanism, which still remain unanswered. I still believe there is a lot to be done to improve ratings and make them tamper-proof. However, what worries me the most is the fact that the audience of news/television channels, according to audience studies, is not increasing. Now we have to find out what are the factors responsible for this. I watch the news two to three hours a day. I can live without cinema, but not without television news. I’ve been like this since 1991, watching Doordarshan, then CNN, and for the past 20 years all the major news channels. It’s also my job to watch the news and I take it seriously, but more importantly, I enjoy listening to the TV news.

Let’s look at the historical background, Indian TV news business has been dependent on four C’s which are Crime, Cricket, Cinema, and let’s say for the past six years, Cacophony… I mean talk shows in studios.

So what has changed in news television that isn’t helping it grow its audience?

Is there a problem with the organization of audience measurement? Possible. Does the system favor entertainment channels? I do not know. I do not think so. However, I only ask legitimate questions. In fact, four years ago, perhaps India’s most famous media leader, who turned into an entrepreneur in partnership with India’s largest business owner and the world’s largest media owner, complained about the downfall of the entertainment content universe on Indian TV and asked some tough questions. hard-hitting and serious questions. This media leader was among the few founding members of the audience rating mechanism and served on all media industry bodies and wielded influence and credibility.

The question is, why did a famous media leader challenge declining viewership with a few simple basic questions, even when it comes to entertainment TV content? Why wasn’t he satisfied? Have their questions been addressed? The only thing you might want to consider is that he is now a shareholder in a top sports broadcaster who is also a shareholder in the entertainment platform. The point is, these questions should be, and are, raised by all news television owners, CEOs, and editors, because they are fundamental questions. Why is television news viewership declining?

If, for a moment, we take television news viewership data and its universe at face value, we have to ask ourselves what are the reasons why the television news viewership universe does not not develop? If stagnation or shrinkage is indeed true, rather than blaming everyone and the corporate media that honestly reports it, news TV promoters, CEOs and editors need to do some soul-searching. They will find the answers, and if they ask the right questions, hopefully the solutions. However, in my opinion, the reasons why TV news viewership fails to grow and the reason why Bollywood fails to attract audiences to cinemas are the same, and here they are:

Sticking to the old formulas of making content, not freshening up, not reinventing, and not investing in deep content. Reinvention must happen for both Bollywood and news television, quickly and on a massive scale. New challengers take on existing players. New talent and ideas need to be given more credibility, and experiments with content and the boldness of content need to be showcased and, if it works, developed. WION is a great example of this and there are several reasons why WION ultimately did well, but digital traction and differentiated content are two main reasons. We need young leaders both in news television in all functions, especially editorial and in Bollywood. Both need to stop taking shortcuts. Let me explain this to you. In news television, some newscasters claim they are number one despite the fact that most of their ratings come from the investments they make in landing pages and not in content. or marketing. How practical! In Bollywood, the shortcuts are big stars, big directors and safe scripts.

Audiences, both in the news channels and in Bollywood, have tasted new blood. Viewers are consuming online video content from news startups that are not linear but uniquely digital, bold and honest. The same goes for Bollywood; new directors experiment with bold themes and storylines and tackle taboo issues that are real and appealing to audiences. Scale needs to be many times greater than today, and content and delivery need to scale. In news television, Indian news broadcasters must learn from my favorite news channel CNN; how they invest in their staff, how they cover an event, nurture anchors and brands, and don’t depend on a single face to attract audiences. Southern cinema can inspire Bollywood through its scale, production quality, investment and marketing blitzkrieg.

While the audience measurement system needs to be fixed and made more honest, major broadcasters can avoid landing pages to get real and be honest about their actual audience. You can only improve what you can measure. If you’re putting out full-page ads when landing pages give you an audience, who are you kidding? It’s a sense of false achievement and you rock yourself and tell your teams and the ecosystem that everything is fine and whoever can spend more on landing pages can fool their promoters, internal colleagues and advertisers. Na na, that’s insane. Get real guys.

The only people who benefit are those who want to play with the news television ecosystem. Don’t fall prey to them.

The truth must prevail and it will prevail.

Dr. Annurag Batra has been writing on media for over two decades and is the founder of exchange4media and editor of BW Businessworld.

