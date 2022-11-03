Black Panther 2 Oscars: Angela Bassett, first acting MCU nominee?





Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the Best Picture of 2019 nominee delivers a harrowing tale of grief and recovery, as T’Challa’s family – played by the late Chadwick Boseman – adjust to a world facing… his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Queen Mother of Wakanda, who bears the devastating loss of her child with astonishing resolve. Bassett’s fierce work will no doubt lead to a big Oscar run for Best Supporting Actress. An Oscar-sized crater was created in the category when Michelle Williams’ camp announced her lead actress campaign for her role in “The Fabelmans.” As it stands, multiple performers from the same films (see “Women Talking”) are vying for attention. Meanwhile, Bassett, a movie staple for more than 30 years, enjoys deep respect from her peers, and the role of the grieving mother has worked wonders for nominees such as Nicole Kidman (” Rabbit Hole”) and Sally Field (“Lincoln”) and winners like Frances McDormand (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”). Bassett’s only previous Oscar nod was for her role as Tina Turner in 1993’s “What’s Love Got to Do With It.” Her path to a nomination this time around will depend on how strongly “Wakanda Forever” resonates. to members of the Academy. With a slew of populist films and hit sequels — “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “Top Gun: Maverick” among them — divisively seeking, it’s unclear how many Oscar-friendly titles will embrace. It should be noted that no MCU actor was nominated to act despite landing DCEU names and wins with Heath Ledger (“The Dark Knight”) and Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”). There have been some apparent “close calls” like Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger in “Black Panther” (2018). To see ranked predictions for each individual category, visit Variety Oscar Center. (LR): Dorothy Steel as Merchant Tribe Elder, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Danai Gurira as Okoye in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 WONDER.

Courtesy of Marvel Studios What bodes well for the Marvel Studios blockbuster is its slam-dunk hit in many crafted categories, including the cinematography of Autumn Durald Arkapaw, who would be the first black and Filipino woman, and the third highest. general, recognized in the category. You can check the boxes for returning craftsmen Hannah Beachler and Ruth E. Carter, who were the first black women to win production design and costumes for the franchise’s inaugural entry, respectively. And of course, there’s Grammy-winning Rihanna, who co-wrote and sings the film’s moving number “Lift Me Up,” which is sure to touch the hearts of the music industry. Composer Ludwig Göransson, who won the first “Black Panther”, co-wrote the track. Additionally, make-up and hair, sound and visual effects crews should, at a minimum, be on the shortlist for those runs when they’re announced in December. With more than 60% of the Academy in technology branches, the key to the best image recognition lies with the craftsmen. This is the formula that gave “Dune” of 2021 its 10 names and six statuettes. When you grasp the acting attention potential for Bassett, the chances of major recognition increase dramatically. See the latest movie predictions, across all 23 categories, in one place on Variety Oscar Collective. At the heart of ‘Wakanda Forever’ is Boseman’s legacy, and Coogler’s creation will have his colleagues and fans mourning him on screen – an experience that could win Bassett and the production crews Oscars. . It makes it hard to forget. Oscars 2023 Predictions BEST PHOTO | DIRECTOR | ACTOR | ACTRESS | SUPPORT ACTOR | SUPPORTING ACTRESS | ORIGINAL SCENARIO | ADAPTED SCENARIO | ANIMATED FILM | PRODUCTION DESIGN | CINEMATOGRAPHY | COSTUME DESIGN | FILM EDITING | MAKEUP AND HAIR | SOUND | VISUAL EFFECTS | ORIGINAL SHEET | ORIGINAL SONG | DOCUMENTARY FILM | INTERNATIONAL FILE | ANIMATION SHORT | SHORT DOCUMENTARY | SHORT LIVE ACTION SHORT

