CNN’s Jake Tapper will be back in the afternoon – The Hollywood Reporter





After what was widely seen as a tryout for a prime-time show, Jake Tapper returns to his afternoon show after the midterms. CNN had positioned its September 22 primetime shakeup — which saw Tapper reprise the 9 p.m. ET spot, with Alisyn Camerota and Laura Coates co-hosting the 10 p.m. november. But TV news insiders saw it as a test for a permanent spot on the lineup. Among the big “gets” in his run was a rare interview with President Biden and fake heiress Anna Sorokin. On the Wednesday night show, during a segment with Jimmy Kimmel, Tapper said he came back at the 4 p.m. time “because of my family” and added, “it was always a thing short term”. At 9 p.m., Tapper competed against MSNBC’s Alex Wagner and Fox News’ Sean Hannity for an hour traditionally considered one of the most coveted for TV news anchors. In October, Tapper’s prime time on CNN averaged 540,000 viewers, a distant third from Fox News and MSNBC. After the election, Tapper will return to host The headbroadcast from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., as well as State of the Union, which he co-hosts on Sundays at 9 a.m. with Dana Bash. (Semafor first reported Tapper’s post-election plans.) Since kicking off his prime time with a Biden interview on Oct. 11, Tapper has mixed politics with press interviews, including with Hollywood talent promoting projects like Dwayne Johnson (black adam), F. Murray Abraham (white lotus) and Elizabeth Banks (Call Jane). The overall approach seemed calculated to land less as a show focused on the political news cycle and more as an evening flagship hour for the network. Tapper as a permanent prime-time host was also expected, in part due to the move from Licht (formerly the executive producer of CBS this morning) to dispatch former primetime host Don Lemon in the morning hours. The network had announced on September 15 that it was teaming Lemon with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins for a new show, later titled CNN this morningwhich premiered on Monday. The programming shakeup comes as CNN undergoes a broader restructuring from the Jeff Zucker-led era at WarnerMedia to its new corporate overlords at Warner Bros. Discovery, led by David Zaslav, which set up cost-cutting series. After ending Zucker’s streaming bet on CNN+ less than a month after its launch, resulting in 239 employees affected by cuts, the network canceled its Reliable Sources media show and parted ways with the host Brian Stelter, has reworked its lineup of on-air contributors, and reduced film and television project orders to outside companies. More changes are expected, as Licht reported in an Oct. 26 memo to staff that predicted more layoffs and restructuring work that will “accelerate.” Licht added that employees should expect “significant change in this organization. This, by definition, is destabilizing. These changes will not be easy as they will affect people, budgets and projects. In the same memo, Licht mentioned that “we’re starting to reinvent our morning and primetime lineups, officially launching our new morning show next week.” With Tapper now retiring from prime time, there’s clearly more headway as the network repositions those hours. Alex Weprin contributed reporting.

