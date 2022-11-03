Entertainment
Huma Qureshi says being a Bollywood actress is ‘much more than being size zero’ | Bollywood
In an industry focused on what body image an actress should look like, Huma Qureshi is one of the few who have bucked the trend. Not only did the actress experiment with roles, but she often gained weight and looked a certain way for many of her projects. In a recent interview, the actor dipped into Bollywood’s size zero obsession, saying there’s a lot more to being a Bollywood hero than that. Read also : Huma Qureshi accuses patriarchal conditioning of stereotyping beauty
Huma Qureshis upcoming film Double XL is a humorous take on body image issues and body shaming, in which Huma and Sonakshi Sinha play two plus-size women. The film, directed by Satramm Ramani, also stars Zaheer Iqbal and features cricketer Shikhar Dhwan in a cameo during his first film appearance. Sonakhi and Huma recently promoted the film in various interviews.
During a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Huma was asked about her message for girls who think size zero is the way to get into movies. The actor replied: Not at all! If this movie, our careers, or many other women before or after us are anything to go by, it’s not. It’s your talent and your hard work. If you want to be a Hindi film actress, there is more to it than just being size zero.
Size zero refers to the size in the US size chart which is equivalent to extra small elsewhere. It generally refers to clothing for a woman with a waist of 23 inches. Size zero has long been considered a requirement for traditional female models in the West and in India as well. The term gained popularity in India in the 2000s after Kareena Kapoor lost weight and reportedly became a size zero for her 2008 film Tashan.
In recent years, the focus on being size zero or looking a certain way has gone under the scanner. Many actresses like Huma, Vidya Balan and Sonakshi Sinha questioned the need to look a certain way on camera and refused to buy into this size zero obsession.
