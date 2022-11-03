Hollywood Walk of Fame police shooting will not result in charges, attorney general says

California’s attorney general said Thursday he would not bring criminal charges against Los Angeles police officers who shot and killed a man on Hollywood Boulevard last yeareven though the gun he was carrying turned out to be fake.

The shooting caused panic in the busy street, with tourists and passers-by taking cover.

It is the first such review under a new California law that requires the state’s Justice Department to review all incidents where an officer shoots and kills an unarmed civilian in the state.

In this case, officers said they responded by noon July 15, 2021 to reports that Matthew James Sova was walking with a handgun along the Walk of Fame, and at least one person said they saw him pointing the gun on someone.

Man with fake gun dies in police shooting in heart of Hollywood: LAPD



This Thursday, July 15, 2021, photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows photo evidence of what a suspect was believed to be carrying who was shot by an LAPD officer along Hollywood Boulevard in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP)

Sova pointed what appeared to be a pistol, but was actually a lighter that looked like a gun, at Officer (Christopher) Tabela, Attorney General Rob Bonta said. After a detailed analysis, the DOJ concluded that there was substantial evidence that officers (Isaiah) Galvez and Tabela acted in self-defense and in the defense of others.

The two LAPD officers shot Sova less than a block from the Dolby Theater, where the Oscars are normally presented, and near the famous corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue. An LAPD spokesperson at the time said the replica gun looked “exactly like a gun.”

Although Bonta’s office cleared the officers, it recommended that the LAPD ensure officers are trained to call the department’s Mental Assessment Unit and consider whether Sova’s death could have been prevented.

Using other means to deal with a potential mental health crisis…may have given officers time to engage in meaningful de-escalation,” the review found. In this case, both officers shifted to lethal response almost immediately after arriving on scene. »

In 2020, state lawmakers asked the attorney general to decide whether police violated the law in cases where civilians died. Previously, local prosecutors typically made these decisions, but lawmakers were spurred by national outrage over police killings and concerns that county prosecutors were getting too close to local law enforcement with which they work on a daily basis.

The law the transfer of investigations to the state took effect July 1, 2021, just days before the Walk of Fame shooting.

Bonta announced how his office would handle investigations on July 7, 2021. Under these procedures, the Department’s California Police Department’s California Police Shooting Investigation Team for Southern California attended the scene as soon as they were notified of the shooting. by the Los Angeles Police Department. The team sent its report to the department’s Special Prosecutions Section to decide whether the officers broke the law.

In this case, investigators interviewed seven rescue workers and 13 civilian witnesses. They also reviewed other evidence, including CCTV footage and cameras carried by the officers.

He said the department’s goal was to complete the reviews within a year and that this first investigation took longer than he wanted. But he said the results of the other 24 cases currently under review should now come more quickly as investigators have become more comfortable in their approach.

Bonta co-authored the law when he was in the state assembly. It was scaled back from a broader version that would have allowed local officials to also request state investigations when armed suspects were killed. The change came after Bontas’ predecessor as attorney general raised concerns about the cost and workload. And that doesn’t apply to deaths other than gunshots.

This effort is personal to me. I heard firsthand the hurt and pain that so many families and communities feel in the moments following these incidents. I witnessed the lack of trust,” Bonta said. He said shifting responsibility to the state offers a chance to insert more transparency and accountability into these investigations.

The law leaves it up to local law enforcement to verify whether the officer followed departmental procedures or whether there is civil liability, as well as to investigate any alleged crimes that may have led to the shooting.