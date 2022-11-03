Bollywood roundup: Shah Rukh Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Vicky Kaushal, and many more…

– Advertising –

Netizens troll ‘Pathaan’ teaser, say every scene is copied from ‘Saaho’, ‘War’, ‘Captain America’

Mumbai– As a superstar Shah Rukh Khan released the teaser for his upcoming movie “Pathaan” on his 57th birthday, a certain section of social media seemed unimpressed.

‘Pathaan’ presents the story of an Indian spy who can enter any system or circle through his stealth and chameleon abilities to merge with the world he resides in.

The film is the first of three films by SRK after a hiatus of more than four years for the actor. Earlier, he was seen in the 2018 film ‘Zero’ which did poorly at the box office.

Several users took to social media to talk about the teaser. A netizen compared a scene from ‘Pathaan’ to Prabhas’ 2018 film ‘Saaho’. In the scene, SRK is seen flying using a jetpack.

A social media user pointed to a scene from the 2005 film ‘Dus’, where Zayed Khan used a grenade to blow up a tank while riding his bike. One even noticed and shared photos to compare “War” footage with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

One commented on the VFX used in “Pathaan” and called it “embarrassing,” while another said it was “a B-grade action movie. financed by the Hollywood crowd”.

A shocked user said the teaser felt like watching ‘Captain America’, ‘Die Another Day’ and ‘Beast & Vivegam’.

“Pathaan,” produced by India’s premier studio conglomerate Yash Raj Films, will hit theaters on January 25, 2023.

Fatima Sana Shaikh raises awareness about epilepsy on social media

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Cheikhwho will soon be seen trying out for the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the upcoming biopic, ‘Sam Bahadur’, has done her part to raise awareness about epilepsy, a brain disorder that causes recurrent seizures and unprovoked due to disturbed activity of nerve cells living in the brain.

The actress took to her Instagram to share a mirror selfie wearing a fuzzy trench coat. She wrote an informative epilepsy caption to raise awareness about the condition.

She captioned, “I just wanted to post a photo to talk about epilepsy. Koi relevance nahi hai photo about ka.”

Vicky wishes mom: ‘Aapki maar aur maalish dono mein sukoon hai’

Mumbai– bollywood star Vicky Kaushal shared a sweet birthday wish for her mother Veena Kaushal with a video on social media.

Vicky took to Instagram, where he shared a video of his mother giving him an oil head massage. Alongside the clip, he wrote, “Happy birthday maa. Aapki maar aur maalish dono main sukoon hai love you.

Vicky’s wife and actress, Katrina Kaif, dropped a red heart emoji.

His actor brother Sunny Kaushal also wrote a note for his mother: “Ghar se bahar nikla toh jaana, jhanjhat bhi ek cheez hai… Maa ne diya sab, kya kaha? Mannat bhi ek cheez hai? Maa ki chaaon mein guzari hain kai dopehrein meri, Yeh karte hain gumaan, jannat bhi ek cheez hai.. -GD47 Happy birthday Maa.”

Vicky and Sunny’s mother Veena is married to action director Shyam Kaushal.

On the work side, Sunny is preparing for the “Mili” with Janhvi Kapoor. Vicky will be seen in ‘Sam Bahadur’, ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ and ‘The Great Indian Family’ among many others.

Boney Kapoor: I scolded Janhvi for ordering grilled fish without butter

Mumbai– Film producer Boney Kapoor revealed an incident when he scolded his daughter Janhvi Kapoor for ordering grilled fish without butter while on holiday with his late Bollywood star wife Sridevi and Janhavi in ​​New York.

He shared, “I only scolded Janhvi once when we were in New York for vacation. And there, in a restaurant, Janhvi ordered a grilled fish without butter and I thought to myself: “What’s the fun of having fish without butter?”

He comes with Janhvi to promote the movie ‘Mili’ on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and they shared several interesting anecdotes from their life.

Janhvi is very food conscious like her mother and she started dieting at a very young age. Boney shared: “She started dieting when she was 13 because sometimes people would pull her leg and she was never fat, she was just healthy. Because of that, she started dieting and everything. I was stressed when dating Janhvi as she used to choose a restaurant where she would get her diet food and Sridevi did the same.

He remembers asking his chef to travel with them so he could cook him a nice Indian meal at home. “They both used to team up and pick a place where they would get their type of food. Many times we used to have our chef traveling with us so I had to call him and tell him to keep Indian food ready because I will be going home and having it because at restaurant, he will just taste the food.” (IANS)