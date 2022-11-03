Entertainment
Maine actor makes his Hollywood debut in ‘Halloween Ends’
Mike Arsenault grew up in Limington and recently took a job at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Little did he know it would lead to his first on-screen gig.
Portland, Maine [Editor’s note: This article contains spoilers from “Halloween Ends.”]
Mike Arsenault is the latest kid from Maine to hit the big screen.
The Limington native is featured as an extra in the final scene of ‘Halloween Ends’ and ended up playing a bigger role than expected.
“In the scene, I pick up [Michael Myers’] body and put it in the shredder. It’s the big stage. Laurie drives it, it’s strapped to the roof of the car, then when we get to the scrapyard, and I’m on the side to pull it out and put it in,” Arsenault said in a Zoom interview. “So to say I destroyed Michael Myers’ body is so cool.”
The original “Halloween” debuted 44 years ago and led to 12 sequels. Arsenault said he remembered watching the movie and immediately became obsessed with it.
“I was a huge fan,” Arsenault said. “I probably watched the first one when I was six, and it’s the one I wanted to be for Halloween every year, it was Michael Myers.”
Arsenault, who recently moved to Orlando, Florida, to take a job at Universal Studios, said the opportunity to be part of “Halloween Ends” came out of nowhere, and it was pure luck that he received the call.
“I tried to do it in February when they started shooting for the movie,” Arsenault said. “Setting up castings and headshots, and they didn’t cast me. And I thought that wasn’t going to happen. It’s okay, and then they redid the shoots, and I did had my second chance. I was booked, and I was so excited.”
Shortly after being booked, Arsenault traveled to Georgia to film. He said he didn’t know what scene he was in until he got on set. Arsenault would be one of 15 hand-picked extras for the final scene where Myers’ body was lifted into the shredder.
“It was extremely surreal to just be there and see like all the cameras, to see the director running around and the whole cast,” Arsenault said. “And, I’m looking, and Jamie Lee Curtis is right there just a yard away from me in all his costume, [covered in] with all that blood and just hanging around waiting for the next scene.”
Arsenault said he spent 12 hours on set before the cast completed the final scene.
“When we finished filming, at 6 a.m., the first thing I did was call my mom and tell her about it. And it was just amazing. We filmed all night, then I drove the four hours back from Savannah, and I wasn’t even tired. I was so excited. It was amazing,” he said.
Many friends and family in Arsenault, Maine have already seen the film and have reached out to support it.
“They’re really proud of me. And they’re like, ‘This is amazing. We know how much you love this movie, you love the franchise, and we’re so happy you’re in it,'” Arsenault said.
His experience on set alone was unforgettable, but he said meeting Curtis and sharing not one, but two moments with her was another highlight of the experience.
Arsenault said he shared a quick chat with Curtis on set. He asked her if, after the first Halloween started 44 years ago, if she expected it to turn into something huge.
“She said, ‘No, we definitely didn’t. We were shooting the very first movie. ‘” Arsenault said.
The two met again on the red carpet at the premiere of “Halloween Ends” at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood earlier this year. He had brought a poster for Curtis to sign and hadn’t realized that the pen he had brought had run out of ink.
“She’s trying to sign it and said to me, ‘It’s not working. Don’t worry. We’ll get your address and send you a suitable poster,'” Arsenault said. “I’m like, ‘Okay, great. And then I go home, and when I got there, there was this poster waiting for me.’
The poster had been signed by the entire cast and is now on display in Arsenault’s house.
So what’s next for Arsenault? He’s set the bar pretty high for himself and hopes to star in a Marvel movie one day.
