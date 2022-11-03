Will Rogers Motion Picture Festival will honor films | Culture & Leisure





CLAREMORE Documentaries, stories and comedies are up for the Will Rogers Motion Picture Festival honors, which will be announced at the close of the Festival and the November 2-5 Will Rogers Days celebration. According to Tad Jones, executive director of the Will Rogers Memorial Museum, some 50 films were submitted from across the United States, China and Australia. Prior to the awards ceremony, there will be three days of film screenings and a 40th anniversary of the film Tron, featuring Jeff Bridges and Bruce Boxleitner on Thursday, November 3. Admission will be free for all film screenings and Tron. Boxleitner was a 2021 Film Festival presenter and created a video to talk about his experience filming Tron. Wednesday November 2 is Children’s Day with special programs from 9am to 12pm followed by film screenings in the museum theater from 12pm to 5pm. Friday, November 4 marks Will Rogers’ 143rd birthday and is designated as College Day for the 9 a.m. to noon screenings before the break for the 3 p.m. return of the annual Will Loves Movies-themed Will Rogers Day Parade. Film screenings will continue on Saturday, November 5 from 1 to 5 p.m. in the theater, with the presentation of WWJR When Will Jesus Return followed by The Price of Legacy Wrestling with a Dynasty. For a full list of times and movie names, go to Will Rogers Motion Picture Festival at willrogers.com. Screenings will be free courtesy of Cherokee Nation. Dog Iron Awards Reception and Ceremony The third annual film festival’s Dog Iron Awards will be announced and presented at a 6 p.m. reception on Saturday, November 5, followed by an awards show co-hosted by actor Barry Corbin. Several movie stars will make recorded award announcements, including Boxleitner, Josh Fadem, Wyatt McCrea and Joe Clift. A full schedule of events and tickets for the Dog Iron Awards, which cost $10 – online or in person – can be purchased online at www.dogirons.com. Donations will also be accepted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tahlequahdailypress.com/community/arts-entertainment/will-rogers-motion-picture-festival-to-honor-films/article_e28007d9-8306-5b04-9920-33a49cef5f8e.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos