Ice-T is named the longest-serving male actor on television





With 24 seasons under its case,Law & Order: Special Victims Unitis no stranger to breaking records. The latest celebration is for fan-favorite Ice-Tas Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola, who became the longest-serving male actor in a television series for his role inSVU. Ice-T andLaw and Order: SVUhave become synonymous since the introduction of Fin in 2000 in season 2. The rapper and actor has since filmed more than 400SVUepisodes, aiding Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) as the SVU hunts down New York’s most heinous criminals.SVUwouldn’t be the same without Ice T, so it’s nice to see him celebrating such a milestone moment. In an interview withHEYdiscussing the recent accomplishment, Ice-T was quick to note that hisSVUco-star Hargitay holds the women’s title, with one more season in her favor.Law and Order: SVUis the home of both champions, and it’s no surprise considering how the series has become such a cultural phenomenon. “You have to be on the streak that lasts the longest. [Law & Order] is the longest-running show,” Ice-T explained. “So to get that title, you have to be there. Everything is consecutive. There are people who have acted much longer than me. But being on a show continuously for that long, that’s never been done.” Ice-T knows the importance of choosing the right TV projects. Each of those 400+ episodes inspired Ice-T to keep goingSVUafter two decades of thrills. In an interview onLate night with Seth Meyers, Ice-T told Meyers, “When I got on the show, I was doing movies and stuff, and I didn’t understand residue.” He continued, “And so the first year I did the show, I don’t know how long I’ll be doing this show. I don’t know how long. And then my accountant showed me that number after a year, and I’m like, What’s that number? and she said, it’s residue.'” Ice T revealed that after seeing this issue, he was ready to play Fin forever. lookLaw & Order: Special Victims UnitThursdays at 9/8con NBC and the following day onPeacock.

