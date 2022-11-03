Entertainment
CNBC Cancels Shepard Smith’s ‘The News’ – The Hollywood Reporter
CNBC will end Shepard Smith’s evening newscast as it refocuses its evening programming on business and financial news.
The News with Shepard Smith will air its final episode later in November. Its replacement will launch in early 2023, although a title and anchors for the show have yet to be announced.
Smith joined CNBC in 2020 after a long tenure at Fox News. He left the latter channel in 2019, surprising the TV news industry and his colleagues. His tenure at CNBC was to host a direct general news program, and although he boosted the channel’s ratings at 7 p.m. — doubling the previous ratings of the hourly outlet — it did not. Never approached the numbers from the three major cable news channels: Fox News, MSNBC and CNN.
“The news is on a bold mission to provide nonpartisan, factual reporting on the most important stories of the day in the United States and around the world,” CNBC President KC Sullivan wrote in a memo to staff Thursday. (read it in full below). “The quality journalism that Shep and his team delivered each weeknight was exemplary and did not escape us or our 7pm audience. The news boosted CNBC’s 7 p.m. viewership average and attracted the most affluent audience of any prime-time cable news program. At a time when misinformation and disinformation are rife, The news succeeded in providing the public with the clearest understanding of the facts.
CNBC has long searched for a way to keep its daytime audiences after the financial markets close, repeatedly airing talk shows and unscripted series like Profit and repetitions of shark tank. The long-running docuseries American greed was the most consistent feature of CNBC’s primetime lineup, which ran for 15 seasons.
The evening program which will replace The News with Shepard Smith will be part of an effort to “prioritize and focus on our core strengths in business news and personal finance,” Sullivan wrote. “It’s essential in our efforts to continue to strengthen our position as the world’s leading business information brand and to connect with new audiences of all kinds interested in their financial future.” Sources stressed that this was not a cost-cutting measure.
Sullivan’s full memo is below.
Crew,
After spending time with many of you and reviewing the various aspects of our business closely, I believe we need to prioritize and focus on our strengths in business news and personal finance. This is essential in our efforts to continue to strengthen our position as the world’s leading business information brand and to connect with new audiences of all kinds interested in their financial future.
We need to invest more in business news content that provides our audience with an actionable understanding of complex developments in global markets and the implications for institutions, investors and individuals. In times of flux and uncertainty, our place in the lives of those we touch on air, online and in person becomes even clearer and more essential.
Due to this strategic alignment with our core businesses, we will have to shift some of our priorities and resources and make some tough decisions.
To this end, we have decided that The News with Shepard Smith will have its final newscast later this month. The news is on a bold mission to provide nonpartisan, factual reporting on the most important stories of the day in the United States and around the world. The quality journalism that Shep and his team delivered each weeknight was exemplary and was not lost on us or our 7 p.m. audience. The news boosted CNBC’s 7 p.m. viewership average and attracted the most affluent audience of any prime-time cable news program. At a time when misinformation and misinformation are rampant, The News has succeeded in providing the public with the clearest understanding of the facts.
In its place, we will invest in a new Business News program to launch in early 2023. Such decisions are not made hastily or lightly. I believe this move will ultimately help strengthen our brand and the value we provide to our audience.
Change is hard, especially when good, talented people are affected. Over the next few weeks, we will be working within the News Group to identify other potential opportunities for many affected employees. Thank you for your continued dedication and professionalism as we navigate these changes.
K.C.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/shepard-smith-cnbc-show-canceled-1235254932/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- CNBC Cancels Shepard Smith’s ‘The News’ – The Hollywood Reporter
- TSSAA Announces 2022 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football on
- Kate Moss’ sheer dress at the 2022 WSJ Innovator Awards had a hood
- S&P/TSX Composite Index drops in late morning, US stock markets fall
- Google Ads releases new P-MAX feature to help marketers this holiday season
- Ice-T is named the longest-serving male actor on television
- Turkey unlikely to endorse Swedish NATO bid this year
- British environmental watchdog confronts Thrse Coffey over missed goals | Environment
- Bollywood: This is how Kareena Kapoor spends her day off in London – News
- Wayfair Upskills Teams with Google Cloud Training Program
- You can now try Cricket Wireless on iPhone for free
- Imran Khan’s shooting is the latest incident in Pakistan’s violent political history | Pakistan