CNBC Cancels Shepard Smith’s ‘The News’ – The Hollywood Reporter

CNBC will end Shepard Smith’s evening newscast as it refocuses its evening programming on business and financial news.

The News with Shepard Smith will air its final episode later in November. Its replacement will launch in early 2023, although a title and anchors for the show have yet to be announced.

Smith joined CNBC in 2020 after a long tenure at Fox News. He left the latter channel in 2019, surprising the TV news industry and his colleagues. His tenure at CNBC was to host a direct general news program, and although he boosted the channel’s ratings at 7 p.m. — doubling the previous ratings of the hourly outlet — it did not. Never approached the numbers from the three major cable news channels: Fox News, MSNBC and CNN.

“The news is on a bold mission to provide nonpartisan, factual reporting on the most important stories of the day in the United States and around the world,” CNBC President KC Sullivan wrote in a memo to staff Thursday. (read it in full below). “The quality journalism that Shep and his team delivered each weeknight was exemplary and did not escape us or our 7pm audience. The news boosted CNBC’s 7 p.m. viewership average and attracted the most affluent audience of any prime-time cable news program. At a time when misinformation and disinformation are rife, The news succeeded in providing the public with the clearest understanding of the facts.

CNBC has long searched for a way to keep its daytime audiences after the financial markets close, repeatedly airing talk shows and unscripted series like Profit and repetitions of shark tank. The long-running docuseries American greed was the most consistent feature of CNBC’s primetime lineup, which ran for 15 seasons.

The evening program which will replace The News with Shepard Smith will be part of an effort to “prioritize and focus on our core strengths in business news and personal finance,” Sullivan wrote. “It’s essential in our efforts to continue to strengthen our position as the world’s leading business information brand and to connect with new audiences of all kinds interested in their financial future.” Sources stressed that this was not a cost-cutting measure.

Sullivan’s full memo is below.

Crew,

After spending time with many of you and reviewing the various aspects of our business closely, I believe we need to prioritize and focus on our strengths in business news and personal finance. This is essential in our efforts to continue to strengthen our position as the world’s leading business information brand and to connect with new audiences of all kinds interested in their financial future.

We need to invest more in business news content that provides our audience with an actionable understanding of complex developments in global markets and the implications for institutions, investors and individuals. In times of flux and uncertainty, our place in the lives of those we touch on air, online and in person becomes even clearer and more essential.

Due to this strategic alignment with our core businesses, we will have to shift some of our priorities and resources and make some tough decisions.

To this end, we have decided that The News with Shepard Smith will have its final newscast later this month. The news is on a bold mission to provide nonpartisan, factual reporting on the most important stories of the day in the United States and around the world. The quality journalism that Shep and his team delivered each weeknight was exemplary and was not lost on us or our 7 p.m. audience. The news boosted CNBC’s 7 p.m. viewership average and attracted the most affluent audience of any prime-time cable news program. At a time when misinformation and misinformation are rampant, The News has succeeded in providing the public with the clearest understanding of the facts.

In its place, we will invest in a new Business News program to launch in early 2023. Such decisions are not made hastily or lightly. I believe this move will ultimately help strengthen our brand and the value we provide to our audience.

Change is hard, especially when good, talented people are affected. Over the next few weeks, we will be working within the News Group to identify other potential opportunities for many affected employees. Thank you for your continued dedication and professionalism as we navigate these changes.

K.C.