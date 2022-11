Enola Holmes actor Henry Cavill almost played Edward in ‘Twilight’

If you’re like us, you’re seeing the Dusk saga whenever the weather gets a bit gloomy. The iconic fantasy series made its mark on pop culture when the books and movies were released in the 2000s, but little did we know, Bella Swan and Edward Cullen’s cursed love story might have been totally different back in the day. screen. The author of Dusk saga, Stephenie Meyer, originally had a different actor in mind for the role of Edward Henry Cavill. While Robert Pattinson ended up bringing the beloved vampire to life in the movies, Henry was at the top of Stephenie’s wish list when she learned there would be a film adaptation of her novel. “The most disappointing thing for me is losing my perfect Edward. Henry Cavill is now 24. Let’s take a quiet moment to grieve” the author wrote on his blog when she announced that Summit Entertainment had secured the rights to her novel in July 2007. Craig Barrit//Getty Images In a recent episode of Podcast Happy Sad ConfusedHenry said he didn’t know Stephenie thought of him as the “perfect Edward” until the first Dusk the movie is already out. He explained that due to the timing, he doesn’t feel any rivalry with R-Patz. “Not at all because I didn’t know the movie,” Henry said. “I didn’t know they wanted to cast me and the internet wasn’t quite the tool it is today, so I only found out after the fact. I was like, ‘Oh okay, that would have been cool.” The 39-year-old actor is best known for his roles as Superman in the DC Extended Universe, and Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix fantasy series, the witcher. He currently stars alongside Millie Bobby Brown as another iconic character, Detective Sherlock Holmes, on Netflix. Enola Holmes. Sam is Seventeen’s editorial assistant, covering pop culture, celebrity news, health and beauty. When she’s not blushing her cheeks, you can probably find her live-tweeting or doing SwiftToks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.seventeen.com/celebrity/movies-tv/a41855920/enola-holmes-actor-edward-cullen-twilight/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos