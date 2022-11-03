Is Ryan Reynolds buying the Senators? The ‘Deadpool’ actor is said to be ‘very interested’ in buying Ottawa’s NHL team

Actor. Producer. NHL team owner?

With recent news of the Melnyk family entering the early stages of the Senators’ sale, Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds could be one of the team’s next owners. A a source told Peoplethis week that Reynolds is “very interested” in buying the club.

These are the first rumors of a potential sale of the Ottawa club to the NHL since the death of team owner Eugene Melnyk in March. The team was part of a large estate that he left to his daughters, Anna and Olivia.

If the rumors of his interest weren’t enough, Reynolds added to the intrigue on social media. The actor tweeted a video on Tuesday promoting his upcoming musical, “Spirited.” In the comments, someone replied that Reynolds should be the team’s next owner. He tweeted this back:

Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 1, 2022

“Yeah, it’s interesting, you hear all that stuff coming out,” Senators coach DJ Smith saidThursday about Reynolds potentially becoming the owner of the team. “For us as a group, we just want to win hockey games and we’re going to do whatever we can. »

Reynolds, 46, is originally from Vancouver but spent time in Ottawa’s Vanier neighborhood and maintained ties to the city. He even has a street named after him, Ryan Reynolds Way.

It wouldn’t be the first sports team Reynolds has tied himself to financially. In 2020, the “Deadpool” star became co-owner of Wrexham AFC, a Welsh football club, with fellow actor Rob McElhenney.

MORE: Ranking the best and worst reverse retro jerseys in the NHL

If Reynolds were to be part of the group to buy the team, he has a goal in mind. The source who spoke to People also said “it’s important to Reynolds that the team stays in Ottawa,” meaning a move wouldn’t happen with the new ownership group in place.

Is Ryan Reynolds buying the Senators?

Although Reynolds is by far the most popular name linked to the potential sale of the Senators so far, he is not the only one.

According Ottawa Sun’s Bruce Garrioch, the Senators board of directors has “already interviewed selling bankers” and “there is considerable interest in the franchise.” The Melnyk family hired Galatioto Sports Partners, a New York investment bank, to help sell the franchise.

While Reynolds may have an interest in buying the team, it may not make the most sense financially. Despite his massive net worth, the Senators will cost a pretty penny. Some pundits believe that while he might have a small stake in the team, someone with more money in his bank account must be the primary owner.

MORE: Explaining the new ads on NHL digital billboards

“It’s going to take very, very deep pockets,” said Concordia University economics professor Moshe Lander. told CBC“And if you want to sell small token stakes to people like Ryan Reynolds, go ahead but there better be a figurehead up front who has a lot of zeros after his name.”

What is the total value of the Senators franchise?

In Sportico’s latest version of team values, the Senators were ranked low. The team’s total value is estimated at $655 million, making it 27th of the NHL’s 32 teams.

Only the Sabres, Hurricanes, Blue Jackets, Panthers and Coyotes hold a lower value.

Ryan Reynolds Net Worth

Reynolds has done pretty well with his acting career. It is believed to have a $150 million net worth.He is one of the highest-grossing movie actors of all time as his worldwide box office gross exceeds $5 billion.

In addition to acting, Reynolds started his own production company, Maximum Effort. He has also invested in a number of companies, such as Aviation American Gin, Mint Mobile and Wealthsimple.