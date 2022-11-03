Entertainment
Is Ryan Reynolds buying the Senators? The ‘Deadpool’ actor is said to be ‘very interested’ in buying Ottawa’s NHL team
Actor. Producer. NHL team owner?
With recent news of the Melnyk family entering the early stages of the Senators’ sale, Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds could be one of the team’s next owners. A a source told Peoplethis week that Reynolds is “very interested” in buying the club.
These are the first rumors of a potential sale of the Ottawa club to the NHL since the death of team owner Eugene Melnyk in March. The team was part of a large estate that he left to his daughters, Anna and Olivia.
If the rumors of his interest weren’t enough, Reynolds added to the intrigue on social media. The actor tweeted a video on Tuesday promoting his upcoming musical, “Spirited.” In the comments, someone replied that Reynolds should be the team’s next owner. He tweeted this back:
Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 1, 2022
“Yeah, it’s interesting, you hear all that stuff coming out,” Senators coach DJ Smith saidThursday about Reynolds potentially becoming the owner of the team. “For us as a group, we just want to win hockey games and we’re going to do whatever we can. »
Reynolds, 46, is originally from Vancouver but spent time in Ottawa’s Vanier neighborhood and maintained ties to the city. He even has a street named after him, Ryan Reynolds Way.
It wouldn’t be the first sports team Reynolds has tied himself to financially. In 2020, the “Deadpool” star became co-owner of Wrexham AFC, a Welsh football club, with fellow actor Rob McElhenney.
MORE: Ranking the best and worst reverse retro jerseys in the NHL
If Reynolds were to be part of the group to buy the team, he has a goal in mind. The source who spoke to People also said “it’s important to Reynolds that the team stays in Ottawa,” meaning a move wouldn’t happen with the new ownership group in place.
Is Ryan Reynolds buying the Senators?
Although Reynolds is by far the most popular name linked to the potential sale of the Senators so far, he is not the only one.
According Ottawa Sun’s Bruce Garrioch, the Senators board of directors has “already interviewed selling bankers” and “there is considerable interest in the franchise.” The Melnyk family hired Galatioto Sports Partners, a New York investment bank, to help sell the franchise.
While Reynolds may have an interest in buying the team, it may not make the most sense financially. Despite his massive net worth, the Senators will cost a pretty penny. Some pundits believe that while he might have a small stake in the team, someone with more money in his bank account must be the primary owner.
MORE: Explaining the new ads on NHL digital billboards
“It’s going to take very, very deep pockets,” said Concordia University economics professor Moshe Lander. told CBC“And if you want to sell small token stakes to people like Ryan Reynolds, go ahead but there better be a figurehead up front who has a lot of zeros after his name.”
What is the total value of the Senators franchise?
In Sportico’s latest version of team values, the Senators were ranked low. The team’s total value is estimated at $655 million, making it 27th of the NHL’s 32 teams.
Only the Sabres, Hurricanes, Blue Jackets, Panthers and Coyotes hold a lower value.
Ryan Reynolds Net Worth
Reynolds has done pretty well with his acting career. It is believed to have a $150 million net worth.He is one of the highest-grossing movie actors of all time as his worldwide box office gross exceeds $5 billion.
In addition to acting, Reynolds started his own production company, Maximum Effort. He has also invested in a number of companies, such as Aviation American Gin, Mint Mobile and Wealthsimple.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nhl/news/ryan-reynolds-buy-senators-deadpool-actor/zxhjlsh1285vgsbhnkkkgwc4
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Is Ryan Reynolds buying the Senators? The ‘Deadpool’ actor is said to be ‘very interested’ in buying Ottawa’s NHL team
- Reviews | Biden and China’s Xi Jinping set to headline G-20 summit in Bali
- Friends of Minot High assistant hockey coach asking for help to cover newborn medical expenses
- Elon Musk manages Twitter using Donald Trump’s playbook
- New update for Google Wi-Fi Provisioner rolls out via Play Store
- MORE holiday decorations have arrived at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Enola Holmes actor Henry Cavill almost played Edward in ‘Twilight’
- ‘Fanny pack bandits’ targets high-end perfume counter in Coweta County
- Google wants robots to write their own Python code
- Zelenskyy discusses G20 summit preparations with Indonesian president
- Emma Raducanu: Billie Jean King Says Former US Open Champion Would Benefit From Using Sports Psychotherapist | tennis news