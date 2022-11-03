This Disneys Hollywood Studios Experience May Be Lost Forever





The big day is finally here ! Walt Disney World Resort welcomed the return of beloved “Fantastic!” nightly entertainment at Disneys Hollywood Studios. But there is still something missing. “Fantastic!” offers that perfect dose of classic Sorcerer Mickey with modern Disney Princesses, Characters and, of course, Disney Villains! Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic closures, guests flocked to the Sunset Boulevard Amphitheater for the nighttime show. Credit: Disney RELATED: Guests wait 12 hours for the return of Fantasmic! But “Fantastic!” is not for everyone. While its popularity can’t be ignored, Disneys Hollywood Studios was putting on a stunning nighttime spectacle with fireworks and projections in pre-COVID days that was a perfect crowd-fighting alternative to “Fantasmic!” Every night the Chinese Theater at the end of Hollywood Boulevard lit up with projections, lasers, fireworks and incredible music for star wars: A Galactic Spectacle. The nightly fireworks were perfect for Disneys Hollywood Studios as they were beautifully tied into the star wars environment. Credit: Disney RELATED: Fantastic ! & Star Wars: A Galactic Show: Hollywood Studios’ Nocturnal Duo Star Tours – The Adventures Continue was the first piece of star wars to enter Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Then the new land of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge now offers two additional attractions, including Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millenium Falcon: Smugglers Run. It makes sense to offer an extra dose of Star Wars entertainment outside of the usual character encounter options with Darth Vader, Chewbacca, and BB-8 in star wars Launch bay. Credit: Disney RELATED: James Earl Jones Officially Retires As Darth Vader – What’s Next For The Character MORE – Walt Disney World Resort has just opened its luxurious and storytelling style hotel experience called Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. You would think that with this high priced resort ferrying guests to and from Disneys Hollywood studios and hotel, there would be a nightly offering for star wars Fans. Unfortunately, the full Star Wars: A spectacular galactic nighttime fireworks display the page has been deleted from the Disney website. Does that mean that Disney entertainment is gone for good? There is still some hope. Although the page has been removed, Disney still lists Star Wars: A Galactic Spectacular on its range of entertainment offerings. Credit: Screenshot from Walt Disney World website RELATED: Darth Vader dances for you can’t touch this That said… the website also lists Jedi Training: Trials of the Temple, which also hasn’t returned since the COVID shutdowns in March 2020. Magic Kingdom is currently showing “Disney Enchantment,” with news of “Happily Ever After” returning soon. Over at EPCOT, “Harmonious” is in full swing but will also end with the supposed return of “EPCOT Forever.” While fireworks are not allowed for the sake of animals at Disneys Animal Kingdom, the “Tree of Life Awakenings” is back. So… is there more to come for Disneys Hollywood Studios? The Disney park has the perfect audience to return to Star Wars: A Galactic Spectacle. Not only would that help relieve the crowds for “Fantasmic!”, but it’s a star wars Favorite park that we miss a lot.

