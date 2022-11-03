photographer from the Museum of Redlands to speak at the Contemporary Club | Culture & Leisure





Redlands Historical Museum Association/Museum of Redlands programs resume after the COVID hiatus, with a photography program documenting the museum’s 22 months of construction. Museum supporters are invited on Sunday, November 13 to see, through the eyes of Monte Stucks weekly photography, how the former Redlands Daily Facts building on the corner of Center Street and Brookside Avenue, has been converted into the newest structure iconic of Redlands. Steve Stockton, president of the Redlands Historical Museum Association, said, “We were happy to have Monte documenting the day-to-day construction so that we have a history of it. The photographic record will greatly facilitate future modifications to the building, as well as construction plans. Stockton said: “We encourage participation to see photos revealing what cannot be seen now, and the sheer number of underground facilities installed in the first six months of construction. Photos also reveal the erection of structural steel additions to the building for the second floor storage area. The steel installation closing ceremony was a big day for the museum, including the beam signing ceremony before the second floor beam was placed. Stuck recalled how in 2015, when benefactress Clara Mae Clem purchased the building, we could not immediately locate any construction plans for the Facts building, and even our searches of the Facts newspapers from 1956 yielded little. information on the actual construction. In the days of newspapers, getting a local photo in the newspaper was a messy process of making a zinc plate and then mounting it on a block of wood, so you didn’t get many local photos. So, we easily saw the need for documentation this time. Clem passed away in November 2021. Stuck has been doing museum photography since 1998, when he visited fifteen museums in the Inland Empire region to see how cities acquired museum facilities and what types of buildings were converted into museums. Then, around this time 25 years ago, he presented his slideshow at more than a dozen meetings of civic organizations to generate interest in working towards acquiring or building a museum of story for Redlands. Stuck earned his master’s degree in cinematography from the University of Southern California and served as commander of the 1365th Photo Squadron at Norton Air Force Base. He was also the producer of the 1976 American Bicentennial film Joint Services honoring military history.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.redlandscommunitynews.com/arts_and_entertainment/museum-of-redlands-photographer-to-speak-at-contemporary-club/article_ee553f10-5bb3-11ed-9a97-bb5d0e03d3ca.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos