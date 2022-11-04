The Kapil Sharma Show pays tribute to the late Bollywood diva Sridevi. Read more!





Kapil Sharma show is one of the most popular reality shows. Many famous Bollywood stars visit the show to promote the film. For the first time, the father-daughter duo visited the show, and it was full of laughs and fun times. The show’s Kapil Sharma theme family will pay homage to the late actress Sridevi in ​​the appearance of Boney Kapoor and his daughter Janhavi Kapoor. The upcoming episode features fun laughs, joy, and a terrific laugh-out-loud session for the audience. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television. The father-daughter duo make a special appearance on the show to promote the movie Mili. On the other hand, Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor will share personal moments and funny movie shooting scenarios. At the same time, the father and family themed gags of the show will be seen to make them laugh loudly and enjoy the show immensely. The Kapil family of the show does their best to make them enjoy the show for their guests. The surprise guest boost will be the tribute to the late Sridevi.







The father-daughter duo will be seen enjoying the musical tribute to the actress. At the same time, members of Kapil Mohalla will dance to the most famous and unforgettable songs of the legendary Bollywood diva. Such as Roop Ki Rani, Jhopdi Mein Charpai, Kabhi Mai Kahu and his most famous track, Hawa Hawai. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen dancing to her mother’s famous songs during the Kapil Sharma Show. She will make everyone nostalgic by looking like fire charm Sridevi. Stay tuned for the endless laughs and joys of the weekend at the Kapil Sharma Show Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television.

