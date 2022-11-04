Hollywood Destination E-BikeRack easily hauls 140 lbs for $700

One thing I love about e-bikes is that you have to put them on racks less often. Since they propel you much faster and farther than an acoustic bike, you’re more likely to just hit the bike path rather than hauling the bike there on your car.

That being said, there are definitely times when it’s necessary to take an e-bike on a rack, and the added weight and different geometries of an e-bike make them impossible or dangerous to mount with bike racks. traditional. That’s where a new generation of bike racks come in that blur the lines between bike racks and motorcycle racks. Today we are looking at the Hollywood Destination Electric Bike Racks which arrives at a solid Price of $699.99.

First, the Hollywood Destination E-Bike Rack comes almost fully assembled in the box and only takes a few minutes to tighten screws and attach straps. It fits into the 2 inch trailer hitch I installed on my Tesla Model Y. Although it doesn’t offer any pass-through lighting (it’s not legally required to), it does a myriad of safety features that will prevent you from pinching a finger.

The main thing I notice here is the quality, tough parts, but it’s also nice to see very eco-friendly packaging with just a few zip ties and plastic bags. With just a few parts to put together, it becomes less daunting to put it together, and my teenage son and I had it attached to the car in 15 minutes.

You’ll really notice the added weight over a traditional rack, even a four-slot acoustic rack. At 46 lbs it’s not trivial to fit it into the trailer hitch, but probably my favorite part of this hitch and biggest upgrade over my previous bike rack is the patent”no oscillating hitch system.” It’s a fancy term for the bolt tensioner, and it made a big difference to my old bike rack, which wobbled when we rode.

The kit also includes an easily storable ramp for removing and mounting heavy e-bikes onto the rack. Below I put the Luna X-2 (which weighs around 42 pounds) on the rack.

To be honest, I won’t be using the telescoping ramp as I’m able to lift most e-bikes three feet off the ground on and off the rack, but I imagine smaller people might find it useful. It would also come in handy with something like a Sur Ron, although technically the rack is only rated for two 70lb bikes. I unofficially tried it out with two 100lb Juiced e-bikes, and all seemed fine. But I would stick to the spec on medium to long haul.

The ties are super easy to attach, but getting them around these 20-inch, 4-inch-wide fat tire e-bikes was extremely tight. I don’t think the small radius of these tires was considered in the design, and hope to see a future rack with closer clamps or longer straps.

While the tie-downs would easily hold the bikes to the rack, the Hollywood Destination Electric Bike Rack comes with two cable ties that really hold the whole thing still. I particularly like these because they really allow just about any shape and size of bike to work. However, if you have a carbon bike, like the Luna X-2, you will want to clamp the clamps to the seatpost or another non-carbon part of the bike.

Hollywood Rack 180 mile trip NYC to Vermont

As I said before, the “wobble-free hitch system” came into play here. With the clamps it really made the ride smooth and it was easy to forget we were carrying heavy e-bikes. Knowing we would lose mileage, we drove slower than usual and only experienced about a 10% impact from our normal trip up there.

Hollywood also offers keyed alike frame and seatpost locks that provide extra peace of mind when stopping at a restaurant while traveling. When the bikes are not being driven, the carrier folds flat against the rear of the car and also unfolds easily for access to the rear of the car.

Of course, the Hollywood Destination Rack also works great with acoustic bikes, even XL 29ers like the Trek Session 8 downhill bike we ride in Vermont. It only takes a minute to put this thing on there and you’re ready to hit the mountains.

Electrek’s Grasp

I know there are more elegant Thule bike rack and Yakima which costs up to $1000. But the Hollywood Destination 2 E-BikeRack really inspires confidence in $699 and has a very sturdy folding system and smooth movement with the “no wobble”. If it’s too rich for your blood, they offer $599 and $499 models as well.

Hollywood Destination 2 E-BikeRack specifications:

Capacity: two bikes (max. 70 lbs per bike)

Hitch size: 2 only (do not use 1 – 2 hitch adapter)

Includes a 46″ long ramp.

Maximum bike wheelbase: 50

Maximum tire width: 4.5

Includes locking hitch pin and locking frame clamps.

Wobble-free hitch system” eliminates play between receiver and rack without the use of tools.

Folds flat against the car when not in use

“Balanced Tilting” functionality with the pivot point between the 2 bikes, making tilting down for cargo door access as easy as possible

The frame clamps on this rack can hold bikes through the seatpost, so bike adapters are not required and should not be used.

Includes optional fixed frame clamp to be used instead of the quick release option

Space between bikes: 11″

Stand weight: 46 lbs.

Limited Lifetime Warranty

When using on a seatpost, min. 1″ / Max 2″

For Stepper Bikes: Secure the bike using the Frame Grabber Racks around the bike’s seatpost.

4″ Strap Extension Kits Sold Separately: SPEXT

Not for use on front hitches

Not for use with 1-1/4″ – 2″ adapter

Not for use with hitch extension over 8″

Not for use on a trailer, fifth wheel or towed vehicle

APPROVED FOR CLASS B RV ONLY (NOT APPROVED FOR CLASS A OR CLASS C RV)

FTC: We use revenue-generating automatic affiliate links. After.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.