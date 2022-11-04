Lender excludes affected groups Hollywood Hotels





UPDATE, November 3, 2022, 2:52 p.m.: Relevant Group is on the verge of losing control of two of its main Hollywood hotels, The Real Deal has learned. Machine Investment Group, a mezzanine property lender, has launched a UCC foreclosure on the 190-key Thompson Hotel and the 212-key Tommie Hotel in Hollywood, according to Eastdil Secured marketing materials for the auction obtained by TRD. The auction is scheduled for December 21. Relevant has engaged attorneys and advisors and is currently working to determine the most prudent path forward,” said Relevant co-founder Grant King. In April last year, Machine provided Relevant with $72 million in mezzanine financing for the two hotels, a package that was described by sources at the time as a bailout deal. Machine was founded in 2020 by Andy Kwon and Eric Rosenthal, two former brokers from Garrison Investment Group, with the intention of funding distressed assets. The firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment. At the start of the pandemic, Relevant had to deal with cost overruns and allegations of non-payment from some of its contractors. After a planned opening date of 2019, the Thompson Hotel finally opened in August 2021. The Tommie Hotel opened in December last year after similar delays. The company, along with Hyatt, which owns both the Thompson and Tommie brands, was embroiled in a labor dispute with the Unite Here Local 11 union. The union won its arbitration case, which required Relevant and Hyatt to respect unionization at Thompson and Tommie. hotels. Hyatt has since asked a federal court to overturn the decision. No disclosure has been filed with LA County as to whether Relevant has officially defaulted on the loan. With UCC foreclosures, mezzanine lenders often bid on the property using the debt they hold on the development, meaning Machine Investment is likely to own the property, although others are not prevented from submitting bids. offers. The Thompson and the Tommie are two of four Hollywood hotels the relevant group sought to build on a few blocks between Sunset and Hollywood Boulevards, the others being the Dream Hollywood and the 114-key Selma Hotel. Further east, Relevant Group is currently seeking a joint venture partner to invest in a 111-unit Morrison Hotel redevelopment project in downtown LA. Contact Isabelle Farr This story has been updated to include a statement from Grant King of the relevant group.

