Guitar Heroes Lead Metro Area Music Weekend – The Oakland Press

If you’re a hero guitar fan, it’s a good weekend to be in the metro area, with these four string benders mixing blues and rock at local venues…

British expat Joanne Shaw Taylor, who has spent more than a decade living in the Detroit metro area, celebrates her new album “Nobody’s Fool” on Friday, November 4 at the Royal Oak Music Theatre, 318 W. Fourth St. Doors to 19h. 248-399-2980 or royaloakmusictheatre.com. For an interview, visit theoaklandpress.com.

Canadian Anthony Gomes brings his ‘High Voltage Blues’ to town on Saturday November 5th at Token Lounge, 28949 Joy Road, Westland. Doors open at 7 p.m. Sunny Bleau & the Moons. 734-513-5030 or tokenlounge.com.

Motor City rock and blues veteran Jim McCarty (Detroit Wheels, Detroit, Cactus, the Rockets) and his band Mystery Train play Saturday, November 5 at Cadieux Cafe, 4300 Cadieux Road, Detroit. 313-882-8560 or cadieuxcafe.com.

Chicago native JD Simo performs Sunday, November 6 at Token Lounge, Westland. Patrick Sweany opens. Doors at 6:30 p.m. 734-513-5030 or tokenlounge.com.

Other musical events of note this weekend (all subject to change) include:

Music Director Jader Bignamini returns to the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, with guest pianist Daniel Trifonov, through Saturday, November 4 at Orchestra Hall, 3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit. Saturday’s concert is streamed live at 7:45 p.m. via the orchestra’s website. 313-576-5111 or dso.org.

The Wu Family Academy Showcase, featuring ensembles from the Detroit Symphony Orchestra’s Civic Youth Ensemble, will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 4 at Orchestra Hall, 3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit. 313-576-5111 or dso.org.

Canton-born Lebanese-American singer Bazzi is bringing his Infinite Dream Tour to the Fillmore Detroit on Friday, November 4. 2115 Woodward Ave. Doors 7 p.m. 313-961-5451 or thefillmoredetroit.com.

EDM’s favorite Girl Talk is back to fill the hall on Friday, November 4 at Saint Andrew’s Hall, 431 E. Congress St., Detroit. Doors 9 p.m. 313-961-8961 or saintandrewsdetroit.com.

DIY indie rocker Alex G and Hatchie play Friday, Nov. 4 at the Majestic Theater, 4140 Woodward Ave. Doors 7 p.m. 313-833-9700 or themajesticdetroit.com.

It’s a busy weekend at Ferndale’s Magic Bag: Los Angeles rockers She Wants Revenge are joined by the Chameleons and D’arcy on Friday, November 4; the all-female Lez Zeppelin tribute on Saturday, November 5; and Mark Kozelek’s Sun Kil Moon rises again on Sunday, November 6. 22920 Woodward Ave. 248-544-1991 or themagicbag.com.

The Sheepdogs descend from the Great White North to perform Friday, November 4 at the El Club, 4114 W. Vernor Highway, Detroit. 313-757-7942 or elclubdetroit.com.

Mexican-American pop artist Jean Dawson performs “Chaos Now” on Friday, November 4 at Shelter, 431 E. Congress St., Detroit. Doors 6 p.m. 313-961-8961 or saintandrewsdetroit.com.

Detroit hip-hop group Dubphonics reunites for an 8 p.m. show on Friday, November 4 at Cadieux Cafe, 4300 Cadieux Road, Detroit. 313-882-8560 or cadieuxcafe.com.

Drummer, singer, songwriter, and Detroit native Professor Leonard King performs “Detroit Rutude Music (Roots and Attitude)” at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at The Cube at Fisher Music Center, 3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit. 313-576-5111 or dso.org.

Arizona singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews visits the Houses of Parliament Hall at Otus Supply, 345 E. Nine Mile Road, Ferndale on Friday November 4, just three days before her 32nd birthday. 248-291-6160 or otussupply.com.

Troubadour Chris Trapper brings his songs and stories to 20 Front Street in Lake Orion at 8 p.m. on Friday, November 4. 248-783-7105 or 20frontstreet.com.

Electronic duo BoomBox, featuring Super Dre and ETHNO, will play Friday, November 4 at Magic Stick, 4120 Woodward Ave. Doors at 9:30 p.m. 313-833-9700 or themajesticdetroit.com.

Staind frontman Aaron Lewis plays acoustic solo shows at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 and Monday, Nov. 7 at the Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel, 2901 Grand River Ave., Detroit. 800-745-3000 or soundboarddetroit.com.

The Detroit Lucid Furs begin their final tour at 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at Small’s, 10339 Conant, Hamtramck. Tiger Sex and Dick Hickey also perform. 313-873-1117 or smallsbardetroit.com.

Nashville singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Amanda Shires will be performing at 8 p.m. Friday, November 4 at The Ark 316 S. Main St. Honey Harper opens. 313-761-1818 or theark.org.

Danish headbangers Mercyful Fate bring the noise on their first headlining North American tour in over 20 years on Saturday November 5th at the Masonic Temple Theatre, 500 Temple St., Detroit. Kreator and Midnight are also on the bill. Doors 6 p.m. 313-548-1320 or themasonic.com.

Swedish EDM favorite Liquid Stranger hosts a dance party on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Royal Oak Music Theater, 318 W. Fourth St. Tripp St. and Revenscoon are also performing. 248-399-2980 or royaloakmusictheatre.com.

Socially conscious Pittsburgh punk rock troupe Anti-Flag are joined by We Are the Union, Blind Adam and the Federal League on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Sanctuary Detroit, 2932 Caniff, Hamtramck. 313-462-4117 or sanctuarydetroit.com. For an interview, visit theoaklandpress.com.

Country singer Cooper Alan performs Saturday November 5 at Saint Andrew’s Hall, 431 E. Congress St., Detroit. Doors at 7 p.m. 313-961-8961 or saintandrewsdetroit.com.

Last Night Saved My Life plays Saturday, November 5 at Vernors Hall at the Crofoot Complex, 1 S. Saginaw Street, Pontiac. Years later, Former Critics and Bring Your Best also perform. Doors 7 p.m. 248-858-9333 or thecrofoot.com.

Broken Skyline: A Bluegrass Tribute to Tom Petty will take place on Saturday November 5 in the Parliament Hall at Otus Supply, 345 E. Nine Mile Road, Ferndale. 248-291-6160 or otussupply.com.

Nashville guitar virtuoso Joe Robinson performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at 20 Front Street in Lake Orion. 248-783-7105 or 20frontstreet.com.

Classically Trained Pianos BLKBOK, originally from Detroit, is at The Ark in Ann Arbor at 8 p.m. 316 S. Main St. 313-761-1818 or theark.org.

The all-star Detroit City Orchestra Plus debuts at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at The Cube at Fisher Music Center, 3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit. 313-576-5111 or dso.org.

Rappers Juvenile and Twista perform at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 6 at Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit. 313-471-7000 or 313Presents.com.

Harmonic great Peter “Madcat” Ruth conducts his quartet CARMa at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, November 6 at The Ark 316 S. Main St. 313-761-1818 or theark.org.