Is actor Ryan Reynolds really interested in owning the Ottawa Senators?





With the Ottawa Senators now reportedly up for sale, an interesting pool of candidates for new ownership is beginning to emerge, but none quite as interesting as Deadpool. According to People Magazine, citing an anonymous source, actor Ryan Reynolds is interested in buying the Sens. Canadian actor and co-owner of Wrexham FC @VancityReynolds would be interested in buying the Ottawa Senators. pic.twitter.com/LXnSnl5ugB — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 3, 2022 As one of Hollywood’s funniest men, it’s not always easy to tell when Reynolds is serious. But there are three things that give the report some credibility. Reynolds spent part of her childhood in Vanier and has shown her love for the city in the past, generously donating time and money to various local charities. Last January, Mayor Jim Watson announced that the city was even naming a street after him. On Twitter this week, Reynolds did nothing to dispel the new report by responding to a local hockey fan, who had suggested Reynolds should buy the Senators. The Ottawa Senators are for sale… Become our owner — Casey (@sensfan81) November 1, 2022 Finally, Reynolds is no stranger to professional sports ownership. In November 2020, he and fellow actor Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) bought a professional football team in Wrexham, Wales. After the takeover, the duo produced an FX documentary series called Welcome to Wrexham, and they didn’t just sell the club after filming ended. They still retain ownership. The cost of buying the soccer club would be $3.4 million, a far cry from the money one would need (probably $750 million) to buy the Ottawa Senators. Thus, the star of Deadpool would intervene as a minority stakeholder at most. Many reports continue to insist that the offer is, in fact, serious. But Reynolds has always been serious about his work, which is mostly comedic. And he’s never been bothered by a good fun publicity stunt. He has a new Christmas comedy to promote, after all. Amazing what a year of tap lessons can do. If only Will and I took them. #Fiery on @AppleTVMore pic.twitter.com/ccuQkbZLyt —Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 2, 2022 By Steve Warne

