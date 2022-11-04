Embattled actor Spacey to receive excellence award in Italy





ROME (AP) Two weeks after a New York jury sided with Kevin Spacey in a sexual abuse trial, an Italian film museum announced Thursday that the actor will receive a lifetime achievement award. career and would give a master class there early next year.

Enzo Ghigo, president of the National Museum of Cinema in the northern city of Turin, said the class and award honoring Spaceys contribution to the growth of cinema would take place on January 16, 2023. The event is expected to also include a projection. from a Spacey movie, though Ghigo didn’t say which one.

“We are honored that such a prestigious guest as Kevin Spacey has chosen Turin and our museum for this long-awaited return to an event with an audience,” he said. Previous winners of the Stella della Mole award are actors Isabella Rossellini and Monica Bellucci, as well as director Dario Argento. On October 21, a federal jury in a civil case in New York found that Spacey, 63, did not sexually abuse Anthony Rapp when the two were relatively unknown Broadway actors in 1986 and Rapp was 14. year. Jurors deliberated for just over an hour before deciding that Rapp, now 50, had not proven his allegations. The Rapps #MeToo-era allegations and those of others have derailed Spacey’s meteoric career. The two-time Oscar-winning actor lost his starring role in the Netflix series House of Cards and saw other opportunities dry up. Rapp is a regular on Star Trek: Discovery televisions and was part of the original Broadway cast of Rent. Spacey was previously charged in Massachusetts with groping a man in a bar, allegations that were later dropped by prosecutors. Three months ago he pleaded not guilty in London to sexually assaulting three men between 2004 and 2015 when he was artistic director of the Old Vic theater in London. A Los Angeles judge this summer approved an arbitrator’s decision to order Spacey to pay $30.9 million to the creators of House of Cards for violating his contract by sexually harassing crew members. Spacey shot his most recent film, director Franco Nero’s The Man Who Drew God, in Turin. Now, of all the cities in the world, he chose Turin for a master class. He could not give us a better gift than this, said Domenico De Gaetano, the director of the National Museum of Cinema, quoted in the press release. Gaeteno plans to interview Spacey about his career at the January event.

