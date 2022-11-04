Eric Roberts on his 700 (and counting) movie and TV credits – The Hollywood Reporter

Eric Roberts does not hold the Guinness World Record for the most screen credits by a living actor. That honor goes to Indian star Brahmanandam, who currently has over 1,170 titles to his credit. But Roberts is catching up quickly. According to his (ever-updating) IMDb page, he’s appeared in some 700 movies and TV shows, making him the actor with the most on-screen credits in Hollywood today. Last year alone, he starred in 33 films and there are currently 66 in various stages of production. Not that Roberts matters (or even has time to).

Nearly four and a half decades after breaking out in 1978 with his Golden Globe-nominated performance in king of the gypsieswhich was followed by another nod to the Globes for Bob Fosse Star 80 in 1983 and an Oscar nomination for train out of control in 1984, the 66-year-old is now in his third act as the busiest actor in town, jumping from project to project, sometimes on the same day.

It only takes a quick glance at Roberts’ recent filmography to notice that the vast majority of the work is in the very low-budget indie arena, and his name has long been an AFM mainstay (there has several dozen films of his for sale this year). But then, among people like Megaboa, A Soldiers Tale: Return to the Dead 2, Asteroid-a-Geddonand yes, best gunner (he’s become a regular on The Asylum’s ‘mockbusters’), he’ll suddenly appear in a major feature film like The black Knight (as a mafia boss) or inherent vice (playing a wealthy real estate developer). This year, in addition to titles like Jurassic rule, From dusk till bang and Michael Flatley’s recently released Blackbirdhe also appears in Damien Chazelle’s $110 million epic Babylon alongside an all-star cast including Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie (he plays her father).

For Roberts, brother of Julia Roberts and father of Emma Roberts, this incredibly prolific stage of his career is a dream and something that allowed him to have “seen the planet for free three times”. It’s also something he credits to his wife, Eliza, who, as a manager, oversees his “wild” schedule and manages up to 30 offers that come in every day.

Talk to The Hollywood Reporter alongside Eliza, Roberts explains how he can get an offer on Friday and start filming on Saturday, what happened to his star status in Russia, how he got kicked off Oprah Winfrey’s beach and why Robbie is going to get Oscar for best actress for Babylon.

You have an amazing movie library and seem to be constantly working. Do you ever stop?

Thanks. The way I look at it is that I’m one of the luckiest guys in Hollywood. We receive anywhere from eight to 30 offers every day from all over the world. It’s so much fun to have all of these offerings and to be able to play such an extreme range of characters.

Is there a moment when you don’t act? What is your work/life balance?

I probably work about 200 days a year. And I’ve never been happier.

Do you count the number of films in which you are?

I lost count at 74, but someone told me it was hundreds. I don’t check.

Do you still have that same thrill of stepping into roles and reading storylines and getting scripts sent to you?

That’s why I do it. It gets me out of bed in the morning. It’s so much fun. I’m an older guy now, so all of my bosses are much younger than me. They are only children, but this generation is so technically adept. And they like me enough to call me, so I like them enough to show up.

I’ve read that you often work with up-and-coming directors because you know having your name attached to a film will help with financing.

Yeah, it helps sometimes to get loans from the bank. But I don’t want to look like a hero. I do it for me, to be honest. But my wife pointed out that a lot of these directors are kids, and some of them are going to be fantastic and we’re going to find out about them. So that’s the attitude I take, and it’s been so rewarding. I met great people. And I saw the planet three times for free.

So you work internationally, not just in the United States?

In fact, I was one of the biggest stars in Russia, bigger than Arnie [Schwarzenegger]bigger than Sly [Stallone]. But then Putin invaded Ukraine and in an interview I said that I support Ukraine, so I was immediately canceled and couldn’t work there. But we are so disappointed with Putin that I wouldn’t want to go there anyway. But it was half of my income, working in Russia. So I go to other places now.

ELIZA ROBERTS He’s literally about to go to Vegas, then Norway, then Germany, then he’s going to Texas, then Toronto, then Edmonton [Canada] and back to Norway.

Your schedule must be crazy.

ELISE And then there are always changes. Sometimes, due to COVID, productions fail and have to be postponed. We always move things around. It’s pretty wild. But given that they give you all these mental exercises as you get older to keep your mind sharp… I don’t think we need that!

Do you have permanently packed bags ready to go when offered?

We do! There is science in this. You need to have good luggage.

This year you are with Damien Chazelle Babylonand we’ve obviously seen you over the last decade in The black Knight and inherent vice, all with great directors. Do you treat these projects exactly the same as the much smaller films you work on?

I treat each project as seriously as possible with the time I have. Because today, an offer can arrive very quickly. I can get an offer on Friday to come on Saturday. Often I get something on Friday, do all my homework on the weekend, so I’m happy, and I read to impress on Monday morning. You must be prepared to learn your lines very quickly. And you know what, every time is fun.

I imagine that restoration is better on bigger films?

Ha! Yeah. Handcrafted services were like a delicacy in Babylon. It’s popcorn and Mars bars when you’re on a low-budget shoot.

Do you actually get the chance to sit down and watch your own movies?

I’m going to be honest with you, unless it’s something close to my heart, I don’t look at myself anymore, because I’ve seen everything I do. But Damien Chazelle’s film, I watched it. I’ll also tell you that Margot Robbie is going to win an Oscar for this. She gives the most amazing performance in Babylon I’ve never seen. The two incredible actresses of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? gave perfect performances, and it is at this level. She blew me away. I couldn’t believe how brilliant she was every minute of every day.

I watched you very recently in Blackbird by Michael Flatley. How was filming with the Lord of the Dance himself?

Well, I actually have a story that has nothing to do with the movie, but I had a free afternoon and ran to the beach, which was beautiful. I’m all alone and I wonder why nobody was there. So I swam and sunbathed and then this gentleman in SWAT uniform and armed to the teeth suddenly approached me and told me I had to leave and it was a private beach. I asked, “Who owns the private beach?” And he said Oprah Winfrey and Michael Jordan. And I said, “I’ll be gone in a minute.”

How proud are you to see your own daughter become a major star in her own right?

It’s so much fun! It’s so much fun for me. And she’s never had any training, so she’s been on the job training her whole career, and it’s been nice for me to watch her become an actress, and he did. I love his work.

Would you like to play together and play his on-screen father?

Are you kidding me, I would like that. I would also like my sister to play my sister.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

This story first appeared in the November 3 daily issue of The Hollywood Reporter at the American Film Market.