2022 Hollywood Music in Media Awards Nominations: Full List – Billboard

Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Drake are among the songwriters battling for Song – Feature at the 2022 Hollywood Music in Media Awards. The HMMAs recognize composers, songwriters and music supervisors for their work in cinema, television and video games.

Unlike the Oscars, which only have five nominees for Best Original Song and five for Best Original Score, HMMA this year has 32 nomination spots for songs in five categories and 49 nomination spots for scores in eight categories. As a result, appointments here are much easier to find. Even so, the HHMAs are considered early indicators of the Oscars. Voting for Oscar nominations runs from January 12-17, 2023. Oscar nominations will be announced on January 24.

Composers with multiple nominations include Finneas, Danny Elfman, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Simon Franglen. Nominees for songwriters include Selena Gomez, Drake, Tanya Tucker, Mel Brooks and Jazmine Sullivan.

Michael Giacchino has three of six impressive HHMA nominations for the score – sci-fi film. He is nominated for Spider-Man: No Coming Home, Batman and Thor: Love and Thunder, which he composed with Nami Melumad.

Two of the most intriguing categories are those where the Oscars have no equivalent. HMMAs have a separate category for song – screen performance. (Nominations go to performers, not songwriters.) The nominees are Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava’s “Naatu Naatu” from RRR“Baby Let’s Play House” by Austin Butler in Elvis“Cucamonga” from the Swing Knights of Swing Knights“Love Is Not Love” by Billy Eichner Brothers and “On My Way (Marry Me)” by Jennifer Lopez of Marry me.

The Oscars also don’t have an equivalent category for music-themed movies, biopics, or musicals. At the Oscars, these movies are vying with every other movie for best picture. The nominees are Elvis, William Del Bull’s Pinocchio, fiery, Warehouse and Bizarre: the story of Al Yankovic. Nominations go to the producer(s) and director(s) of the film.

The Oscars also doesn’t have a category for musical documentary/special program. At the Oscars, these films are vying with all other documentaries for Best Documentary Feature. The nominees are half time, Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a journey, a song, Killing me softly with his songs, The Black and the Blues of Louis Armstrong, Selena Gomez: my mind and me, Always working from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and The voice of dust and ashes. Here too, the nominations go to the producer(s) and director(s) of the film.

The awards will be presented on Wednesday, November 16 at 8:00 p.m. PT at the Avalon in Hollywood.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Song – feature film

“Get me up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Written by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson. Performed by Rihanna.

“(You Made It Feel Like) Home” from bones and all. . . . Written by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Performed by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Mariqueen Mandig Reznor.

“Love Is Not Love” Brothers. Written by Billy Eichner and Marc Shaiman. Performed by Billy Eichner.

“Do a little good” from Fiery. Written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Portrayed by Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, Sunita Mani, Patrick Page and Tracy Morgan.

“Get up” from Until. Written by Jazmine Sullivan and D’Mile. Portrayed by Jazmine Sullivan.

“Hold my hand” from Top Gun: Maverick. Written by Lady Gaga and BloodPop. Performed by Lady Gaga.

“Carolina” from Where the Crawdads sing. Written and performed by Taylor Swift.

“new body rhumba” from White noise. Written by James Murphy, Nancy Whang, Patrick Mahoney. Performed by LCD Soundsystem.

“The Songcord” by Avatar: The Way of the Water. Written by Simon Franglen. Performed by Zoe Saldana

“Time to amsterdam. Written by Jahaan Sweet, Aubrey Drake Graham, Daniel Pemberton, Giveon Evans. Performed by Giveon.

Song – animated film

“Sunny Side Up Summer” from Bob’s Burgers movie information. Written by Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith. Performed by Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts and Kristen Schaal.

“Nobody Like You” from turn red. Written by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell. Performed by 4*TOWN (Finneas O’Connell, Grayson Villanueva, Jordan Fisher, Josh Levi and Topher Ngo)

“Lift Your Wings” from My Father’s Dragon. . . . Written by Mychael Danna, Jeff Danna, Frank Danna, Nora Twomey, Meg LeFauve. Performed by Anohni.

“Rise the Sun” from Minions: The Rise of Gru. Written by Jack Antonoff, Kevin Parker, Sam Dew, Patrik Berger. Performed by Diana Ross and Tame Impala

“Hi Dad” from Pinocchio by Guillermo Del Toro. Written by Alexandre Desplat, Lyrics by Roeben Katz and Guillermo del Toro. Portrayed by Gregory Mann

Song – documentary film

“My Mind and Me” from Selena Gomez: my mind and me. Written by Selena Gomez, Amy Allen, Jonathan Bellion, Michael Pollack, Stefan Johnson, Jordan K Johnson. Portrayed by Selena Gomez.

“At the Automaton” by The automaton. Written and performed by Mel Brooks

“Ready as I’ll Never Be” from The Return of Tanya Tucker – With Brandi Carlile. Written by Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker. Portrayed by Tanya Tucker.

“Sing a Brand New Song” from Killing me softly with his songs. Written by Charles Fox and Lonnie “Common” Rashid Lynn. Portrayed by Donald Webber, Jr.

“Dust and Ashes” from The voice of dust and ash. Written by J. Ralph. Performed by Norah Jones

“We Are Art” by We are art through the eyes of Annalaura. Written by Annalaura di Luggo and Paky Di Maio. Performed by Annalaura di Luggo.

“A Sky Like I’ve Never Seen It” by Wild cat. Written by Robin Pecknold. Performed by Fleet Foxes.

Song – independent film

“Applause” from say it like a woman. Written by Diane Warren. Performed by Sofia Carson.

“Until You’re Home” from A man called Otto. Written by David Hodges and Rita Wilson. Performed by Rita Wilson and Sebastian Yatra

“It’s a Life” Everything everywhere all at once. Written by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski. Performed by Son Lux with Mitski and David Byrne.

“We Two Are One” from The Silent Twins. Written by Marcin Macuk, Zuzanna Wrońska, June Gibbons, Jennifer Gibbons. Portrayed by Tamara Lawrance.

“Standing the Test of Time” by tomorrow’s game. Written and performed by Lionel Cohen and Stefni Valencia.

Song – screen performance

“Naatu Naatu” by RRR – Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava

“Baby Let’s Play House” from Elvis –Austin Butler

“Cucamonga” from Swing Knights – Knights of the Swing

“Love Is Not Love” Brothers –Billy Eichner

“On My Way (Marry Me)” from Marry me -Jennifer Lopez

Score – feature film

Marcelo Zarvo– Emancipation

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – Empire of Light

Nicolas Britell – She says

Carter Burwell– The Banshees of Inisherin

Terence Blanchard – The female king

Abel Korzeniowski – Until

Mychael Danna – Where the Crawdads sing

Danny Elfman– White noise

Hildur Guðnadóttir – women who talk

Score – animated film

Steve Jablonsky – DC League of Super Pets

Alexandre Desplat – Pinocchio by Guillermo Del Toro

John Debney– Chance

Heitor Pereira – Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Daniel Pemberton– The villains

Finneas, Ludwig Goransson – turn red

Score – science fiction film

Lorne Balfe – Black Adam

Ludwig Goransson- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Danny Elfman– Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Michel Giacchino- Spider-Man: No Coming Home

Michel Giacchino- The Batman

Michael Giacchino and Nami Melumad – Thor: Love and Thunder

Score – fantasy film

Tom Holkenborg-Three thousand years of nostalgia

Simon Franglen- Avatar: The Way of the Water

James Newton Howard– Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets

Bruno Coulais- Wendell and savage

Joseph Metcalfe, John Coda, Grant Kirkhope – The King’s Daughter

Score – horror movie

Anna Drubich- Barbaric

John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies – Halloween ends

Michael Abel – Nope

Lance Trevino- Legacy Cry

Marc Korven– The black phone

Colin Stetson – The menu

Music – documentary

Simon Poole- black ice

Ray Angry, Rhiannon Giddens, Dirk Powell – Descending

Lisbeth Scott – Gratitude Revealed

Emilie and Peter Bernstein – Landis: Just look at me

Jessica Jones – The Tinder scammer

Clare Manchon, Olivier Manchon – Turn Every Page – The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb

Score – independent film

Xander family – dead for a dollar

Jessica Weiss– Don’t make me go

Son Lux – Everything everywhere all at once

Emilie Levienaise – Farrouch – Living

Alexandre Desplat – The clothe

Rob Simonsen– The whale

Score – independent film (foreign language)

Carlo Siliotto – when i’m young (Spanish)

Pawel Mykietyn – HEY (Polish)

Min He- Railroad Heroes (Mandarin)

Mr. M. Keeravaani – RRR (Telugu)

Volker Bertelmann – sailor of war (Norwegian)

Music-themed movie, biopic, or musical

Elvis – Produced by Gail Berman, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Patrick McCormick, Schuyler Weiss. Directed by Baz Luhrmann

Pinocchio by Guillermo Del Toro – Produced by Alexander Bulkley, Corey Campodonico, Guillermo del Toro, Lisa Henson, Gary Ungar. Directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson

Fiery – Produced by Diana Pokorny, Daniel Silverberg, David Koplan, Sean Anders, John Morris, George Dewey, Jessica Elbaum, Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell. Directed by Sean Anders and John Morris.

Warehouse – Produced by Todd Field, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan. Directed by Todd Field.

Bizarre: the story of Al Yankovic – Produced by Eric Appel, Lia Buman, Mike Farah, Joe Farrell, Zachary Halley, Tim Headington, Whitney Hodack, Henry R. Munoz III, Neil Shah, Max Silva, ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic. Directed by Eric Appel.

Musical documentary/special program

half time – Produced by Courtney Baxter, Jason B. Bergh, Bernardo Loyola, Christopher Rouse, Yong Yam. Directed by Amanda Micheli and Sam Wrench

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a journey, a song – Produced and directed by Daniel Geller and Dayna Goldfine

Killing me softly with his songs – Directed by Danny Gold.

The Black and the Blues of Louis Armstrong – Produced by Oprah Winfrey, Derik Murray. Directed by Reginald Hudlin

Selena Gomez My Mind and Me – Produced by Alek Keshishian pga, Michelle An pga, Katherine LeBlond. Directed by Alek Keshishian

Always working from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Produced and directed by Camille Hardman and Gary Lane

The voice of dust and ash – Produced by Frank Coraci and Fuschia Sumner. Directed by Mandana Biscotti