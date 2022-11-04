State acquits LAPD officers in fatal shooting of man on Hollywood Boulevard

After a month-long investigation, the state attorney general’s office cleared two Los Angeles police officers of foul play in the July 2021 shooting of a mentally ill man on a busy stretch of Hollywood Boulevard.

The discoveries were the first made by Atty. General Rob Bontas’ office under a state law that requires the attorney general to review all fatal police shootings of unarmed people for possible criminal charges.

Officers Isaiah Galvez and Christopher Tabela had reason to believe their lives were in danger when they shot Matthew James Sova, the review found.

Although neither officer agreed to be interviewed by state investigators, an earlier LAPD investigation revealed that they believed a metal object in Sova’s hand was a gun and that he intended to kill them or other people. .

The object was later revealed to be a gold-plated butane lighter with a pistol grip shaped handle.

My office has determined that there is insufficient evidence to support the criminal charges, Atty. General Rob Bonta said in a statement that accompanied a report on the shooting. But make no mistake: there is no scenario where the loss of someone’s life to violence is something we should accept as the normal course of events.

The Los Angeles Police Commission had previously ruled that officers’ use of lethal force was justified.

The incident happened on the morning of July 15. After receiving a 911 call about a potentially armed man threatening people, officers encountered Sova walking along Hollywood Boulevard. A short foot chase ensued and officers shot Sova, 48, outside a McDonalds near the intersection of Hollywood and Highland Avenue.

The shooting drew condemnation and scrutiny from defenders of police accountability when initial reports that Sova had a gun turned out to be false.

Thursday’s discovery was the first of its kind since Bontas’ office was commissioned to investigate the fatal police shootings under a state law that took effect last July. Since then, the bureau has opened investigations into about two dozen law enforcement shootings across the state, including four involving LAPD officers.

Investigators said their investigation involved hundreds of hours of investigation, based on dozens of witness interviews, as well as a review of body-worn and CCTV footage of the incident. . The report also detailed a timeline of the shooting, which showed a couple called 911 to report that a man was acting crazy and saying a bunch of different things loudly while holding what appeared to be a firearm. fire.

The news that Sova was armed was repeatedly broadcast over police radio in the minutes leading up to the shooting, according to the report.

As he got out of his patrol car, Galvez shouted that he had a gun! and the two officers repeatedly ordered Sova to drop the gun before firing, the report said. Investigators found that Galvez originally intended to use a less lethal weapon on Sova, but did not.

Investigators also spoke with Sovas’ mother, who told them her son had long struggled with his mental health. After a brief stint in a mental health facility in Michigan, he had returned to Los Angeles, where she believed he was homeless and living on the streets. She said she last spoke to him the day before the shooting.

The States report found that Sova had 12 encounters with law enforcement from August 2017 through January 2021, including 10 encounters with the LAPD mental health unit. On several occasions, the report states, Sova rushed past fire trucks and passing police cars, and his actions were at times characterized by irrational communication, delusional-aggressive behavior, and paranoid tendencies.

When last contacted with law enforcement on January 29, 2021, he was taken into custody and transported for treatment after he was seen driving in and out of traffic and trying to enter parked vehicles , said the investigators.

Writer Kevin Rector contributed to this report.