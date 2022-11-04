



Cult classic: Mithun Chakraborty in Disco Dancer By: Asjad Nazir bollywood movie disco dancer was a big blockbuster hit when it was released in 1982 and became a cult classic thanks in large part to the winning soundtrack. The story of a slum dweller dreaming of a better life for himself and hoping to dance his way to success while battling against dark forces linked to a multicultural audience around the world. A theatrical musical version of the film will be staged at Sadlers Wells Theater in London from November 16 to November 20, which has the twinkling soul of the original, as well as the songs reimagined by Salim-Sulaiman. eastern eye decided to get closer to the film ahead of the UK cinema premiere of disco dancerwith 21 fast facts related to the classic. Sanjeev Kumar was originally scheduled to make an appearance, but he was replaced by Rajesh Khanna, who toured for three days. Relative newcomer Kim was cast after several prominent leading ladies turned down the film. A young Jaaved Jaaferi refused to be in the film because he was asked to dance inferior to the lead role Mithun Chakraborty. The role was given to Karan Razdan instead. The intro music for the hit single The thief of love by Saint Tropez inspired the opening of I am a disco dancer song. Vijay Benedict made a winning debut singing the disco dancer title track. He would largely sing for lead star Mithun in his later films in the 1980s. movie song Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy Aaja music sampled from a 1980 song Your Ok Your Bath of the French pop duo Ottawan. British Sri Lankan rapper MIA has done a superb cover of Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy Aaja in 2007 for his album Kala. This version was used in the Hollywood movie You don’t mess with the Zohan (2008). There have been cover versions of Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy Aaja by Russian techno band Ruki Vverh! and another by Tibetan artist Kelsang Metok. 1980 bachelor Jesus by Dutch-Indonesian band Tielman Brothers inspired disco dancer spiritual song Krishna Dharti Pe Aaja Tu. Kishore Kumar was originally supposed to sing the song Yaad Aa Raha Hai but was unable to record the day due to health issues. Composer Bappi Lahiri then recorded it in his voice, and everyone agreed that the version should be used. There is a music sample from The video killed the radio star by The Buggles in song Koi Yahaan Nache Nache. It was perhaps only the seventh most successful Bollywood film of 1982 in India, but that all changed two years later when disco dancer released in the Soviet Union and broke records. This success made it one of the highest-grossing Indian films in history. Leading star Mithun has become hugely famous in China and across Africa thanks to the success of disco dancer, and its soundtrack. He also remains an icon in former Soviet countries like Kazakhstan. disco dancer release a few weeks after the iconic album Thriller led to comparisons in India between Mithun and Michael Jackson. disco dancer was redone in Telugu as Disco King (1984) and in Tamil as Paadum Vaanampadi (1985). disco dancer spawned the least successful spiritual sequel dance dance (1987). Producer-director B Subhash also planned great dancer but this was not done. Mithun played Jimmy in disco dancer and would get this nickname from international fans. In 2008, his son Mimoh Chakraborty made his acting debut in a film called jimmy. Mithun performed the song disco dancer in Golmael 3 (2010). The hit comedy also features the song from the film Yaad Aa Raha Tera Pyar. Aamir Khans Disco Fighter look in belly of delhi (2011) drew heavily on Disco dancer. A cover version of I Am A Disco Dancer sung by Benny Dayal, featuring Tiger Shroff in the music video, has been viewed over 130 million times on YouTube. A book satirizing the film’s script, titled Disco Dancer A Comedy In Five Acts, was written by Anuvab Pal. Saregama Live Disco Dancer performs at Sadlers Wells Theatre, Rosebery Avenee, London EC1R 4TN from Wednesday November 16th to Sunday November 20th. www.sadlerswells.com

