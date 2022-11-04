Young local actor Mateo Ray sees his star rise | Entertainment





Seeing his star rise, Mateo Ray, 9, a native of Orcutt who frequents Ralph Dunlap Elementary Schoolwon the award for “Best young actor in a short film” at the 43rd Annual Academy of Young Artists Awards gala in Hollywood last month. He won the award for the short film “The Daily War,” which aired on PBS last year during Hispanic Heritage Month. Even though he’s appeared on the big screen, Mateo says his life is typical of an average kid. A major factor in his early success was his parents’ involvement in supporting his creative vision, which opened up opportunities for him in the entertainment industry. Mateos’ parents, Christopher and Sarah, of Orcutt, say their son is an example of a creative child exploring his talents and an example that hard work pays off. Even if you think you don’t want to do it, do it, Mateo said. You can still get the job and it can be a lot of fun. You might even be nominated for it, so seize the opportunity and always do your best. Even at a young age, Mateo has already networked with many people on movie sets and enjoys making new friends. I love meeting new people, it’s my favorite thing, he says. The average week for the young actor is filled with learning. This involves piano, school, karate, football and acting lessons, both online and in person. Her organized schedule still leaves her free time to relax and explore her mind. His friends will come and they will make YouTube videos, they will work together and he will create characters. I think one day he could be a director, says Christopher, Mateo’s father. A film set has a wide range of opportunities for Mateo, there was even a time when he and his sister, Kylie, found themselves on the same set. He was playing and she was on the team. Mateo’s parents were proud of their children. When asked what’s next, Mateo replied, “You’ll have to wait and see, although he did share some details about the projects he’s involved in. A game show, a commercial for a store everyone loves, and I’m waiting for an encore for a movie, Mateo said. When talking to the youngster, it is clear that he has a real passion for theater and cinema. He plans to continue his career for a long time. Throughout his young career, he’s had a supportive family by his side who prioritize his safety, creativity and happiness. My family inspires me and I love doing it, my parents help me with my auditions and they believe in me, he says.

April Chavez is a Santa Maria City reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have any information or story idea you’d like to share, email him at [email protected]

