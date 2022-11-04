It is already known that Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela made her Tollywood debut with the movie Ram Pothineni-Boyapati Srinu. Now the news is that it has become a part of another Telugu movie.

According to Vine, Urvashi Rautela shook his leg with Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja in a special song for Waltair Veerayya. However, an official announcement from the lady or team is still awaited.

Waltair Veerayya is directed by KS Ravindra (Bobby). Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has Shruti Haasan as the lead actress. Devi Sri Prasad is the composer of this film.

