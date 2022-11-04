Bollywood News – Hill Daily Feed Mail





Neil Gamans sand man, starring Tom Sturridge and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, has been greenlit for a second season by Netflix. According to Variety, Netflix is ​​calling the next installment a continuation of The sand man world that will grow in the next episodes. The episode count and story details are still being kept under wraps. Millions upon millions of people have welcomed, watched and loved The Sandman on Netflix, from established Sandman fans to those simply curious, and then become obsessed with the Dreamlord, his family and their pursuits, Gaiman said in a statement. It gives me incredible pleasure to say that working with Netflix and Warner Bros., Allan Heinberg, David Goyer and I will be bringing even more stories from The Sandman to life. There are amazing stories awaiting Morpheus and the others (not to mention endless other family members to meet). No one will be happier about that than the cast and crew of Sandman: they're Sandman's biggest fans. And now it's time to get back to work. There's a family meal coming up, after all. And Lucifer is waiting for Morpheus to return to Hell Said @neilhimself: There are amazing stories awaiting Morpheus and the others. Now it's time to get back to work. There's a family meal coming up, after all. And Lucifer is waiting for Morpheus to return to Hell pic.twitter.com/WKiWp7IDkk The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) November 3, 2022 Alongside Tom Sturridge and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, the 10-episode series also stars Vivienne Acheampong, Patton Oswalt, Gwendoline Christie, Kyo Ra, Boyd Holbrook, Jenna Coleman and Mason Alexander. The show was an instant hit when it debuted most of its first season on Netflix on August 5. The renewal confirmation follows an accidental leak on Wednesday by the official DC Comics Twitter page. As shared by Deadline, the since-deleted tweet read, The dream continues. [The Sandman] will return with new episodes based on multiple volumes of Neil Gaiman's graphic novel to explore even more infinity stories. The official synopsis of The sand man reads: "There is another world waiting for us all when we close our eyes and sleep in a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives form to all our fears and our deepest fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence triggers a series of events that will forever change the worlds of Dream and Eve. To restore order, Dream must travel across different worlds and timelines to undo the mistakes he's made over his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes and encountering new entities both cosmic and human on the way. of road. Executive Director Allan Heinberg is producing alongside Neil Gaiman and David S. Goyer, who are also co-writers on the project. The sand man is also produced by Warner Bros. Television for Netflix.

